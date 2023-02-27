EQS-News: Wienerberger AG / Key word(s): Strategic Company Decision

Wienerberger grows portfolio for façade solutions in Northern Europe Acquisitions of Komproment ApS and Strøjer Group complement Wienerberger's customer offering in the Nordics and provide opportunity for growth in the area of sustainable façade solutions

Both transactions are fully in line with Wienerberger's value-creative growth strategy

Wienerberger continues to focus on innovative, sustainable solutions that provide benefits in both renovation and new builds Vienna, February 27, 2023 - The Wienerberger Group, a leading supplier of sustainable building materials and infrastructure solutions, is pleased to announce two recent acquisitions in Northern Europe: Komproment ApS and Strøjer Group. Both businesses provide sustainable façade solutions and will add approx. €50 million in revenue and 131 new colleagues at two locations to Wienerberger's business. Heimo Scheuch, CEO of Wienerberger AG explained, "The two acquisitions mark the next step in Wienerberger's bolt-on acquisition strategy, reinforcing our position as a supplier of complete façade solutions in Northern Europe. Komproment ApS and Strøjer Group are both excellent companies with sustainable product portfolios for the new build and renovation markets and will enable us to strengthen our presence in the field of ecological and sustainable construction in the region. The Nordics are an attractive area for investment with high disposable incomes, stable business frameworks and ambitious ESG agendas. Their addition enhances our own portfolio and expands our offer of full-range solutions for our customers from the building envelope to infrastructure and creates a strong industrial platform." Strøjer Group is a highly respected family business with roots dating back to the 1850s, with a great company culture based on values very much compatible with Wienerberger. The company adds a well-invested and state-of-the-art facing brick plant to Wienerberger's production network, strategically located in an area with ample and further growing availability of green energy in the form of biogas. The factory is already today among the most energy efficient facing brick plants and will play an important role in Wienerberger's strategy for decarbonization of our production network in the Nordics. Next to facing bricks, the company is also producing customized prefabricated lintels and brick slips for the Scandinavian markets - both of which are growing applications especially within urban high-rise construction. The transaction with Komproment brings Wienerberger exposure into the growing application of ventilated facade systems. Komproment acts as a system supplier on the market, offering its façade elements together with technical sub-construction (fixation system) as well as all required documentation, drawings, and calculations. Besides offering a large portfolio of façade solutions in natural materials (natural slate, ceramics, clay, terracotta, concrete), the company is also pioneering applications such as building-integrated photovoltaics and green facades. These systems will substantially widen Wienerberger's product offering towards architects and planners but also address requirements of construction companies when it comes to easiness to install and high speed of construction. The acquisition of Komproment ApS was closed in February 2023, while the acquisition of Strøjer Group is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to close in Q2 2023.



Wienerberger Group

The Wienerberger Group is a leading international provider of smart solutions for the entire building envelope and for infrastructure. Wienerberger is the world's largest producer of bricks (Porotherm, Terca) and the market leader in clay roof tiles (Koramic, Tondach) in Europe as well as concrete pavers (Semmelrock) in Eastern Europe. In pipe systems (Steinzeug-Keramo ceramic pipes and Pipelife plastic pipes), the company is one of the leading suppliers in Europe. By acquiring Meridian Brick, Wienerberger further strengthened its position as a leading supplier of facade products in North America. With its total of 216 production sites, the Wienerberger Group generated revenues of approx. €5.0 billion and EBITDA of €1 billion in 2022.



For further information, please contact:

Claudia Hajdinyak, Head of Corporate Communications Wienerberger AG

t +43 664 828 31 83 | claudia.hajdinyak@wienerberger.com



Daniel Merl, Head of Investor Relations Wienerberger AG

t +43 1 601 92 - 10221 | investor@wienerberger.com Additional features:



File: Kornets Hus ©Reiulf Ramstad Arkitekter



