Wienerberger grows portfolio for façade solutions in Northern Europe
Vienna, February 27, 2023 - The Wienerberger Group, a leading supplier of sustainable building materials and infrastructure solutions, is pleased to announce two recent acquisitions in Northern Europe: Komproment ApS and Strøjer Group. Both businesses provide sustainable façade solutions and will add approx. €50 million in revenue and 131 new colleagues at two locations to Wienerberger's business.
Heimo Scheuch, CEO of Wienerberger AG explained, "The two acquisitions mark the next step in Wienerberger's bolt-on acquisition strategy, reinforcing our position as a supplier of complete façade solutions in Northern Europe. Komproment ApS and Strøjer Group are both excellent companies with sustainable product portfolios for the new build and renovation markets and will enable us to strengthen our presence in the field of ecological and sustainable construction in the region. The Nordics are an attractive area for investment with high disposable incomes, stable business frameworks and ambitious ESG agendas. Their addition enhances our own portfolio and expands our offer of full-range solutions for our customers from the building envelope to infrastructure and creates a strong industrial platform."
Strøjer Group is a highly respected family business with roots dating back to the 1850s, with a great company culture based on values very much compatible with Wienerberger. The company adds a well-invested and state-of-the-art facing brick plant to Wienerberger's production network, strategically located in an area with ample and further growing availability of green energy in the form of biogas. The factory is already today among the most energy efficient facing brick plants and will play an important role in Wienerberger's strategy for decarbonization of our production network in the Nordics. Next to facing bricks, the company is also producing customized prefabricated lintels and brick slips for the Scandinavian markets - both of which are growing applications especially within urban high-rise construction.
The transaction with Komproment brings Wienerberger exposure into the growing application of ventilated facade systems. Komproment acts as a system supplier on the market, offering its façade elements together with technical sub-construction (fixation system) as well as all required documentation, drawings, and calculations. Besides offering a large portfolio of façade solutions in natural materials (natural slate, ceramics, clay, terracotta, concrete), the company is also pioneering applications such as building-integrated photovoltaics and green facades. These systems will substantially widen Wienerberger's product offering towards architects and planners but also address requirements of construction companies when it comes to easiness to install and high speed of construction.
The acquisition of Komproment ApS was closed in February 2023, while the acquisition of Strøjer Group is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to close in Q2 2023.
