NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK ENERGY AND RESOURCES INCOME TRUST PLC

54930040ALEAVPMMDC31

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust PLC at close of business on 24 February 2023 were:

137.64p Capital only

138.32p Including current year income

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3. Following the share Issuance of 100,000 ordinary shares on 14th February 2023, the Company now has 135,586,194 Ordinary Shares in issue.

4. For the latest daily net asset value, previous month end performance statistics, asset allocation and ten largest holdings of the BlackRock managed Investment Trusts; see BLRKINDEX on Reuters or page 8800 on ICB (Topic 3).

5. On 13th May 2019 the Company changed its name to Blackrock Energy and Resources Income Trust plc and with effect from 8.00am on 14th May 2019, the Company's ticker changed to BERI(previously BRCI). The Company's ISIN and Sedol will remain unchanged.

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK GREATER EUROPE INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

5493003R8FJ6I76ZUW55

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust PLC at close of business on 24 February 2023 were:

549.22p Capital only

549.30p Including current year income

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3. Following the share buyback of 8,000 ordinary shares on 31st October 2022, the Company now has 101,000,161 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding 16,928,777 shares which are held in Treasury).

4. For the latest daily net asset value, previous month end performance statistics, asset allocation and ten largest holdings of the BlackRock managed Investment Trusts; see BLRKINDEX on Reuters or page 8800 on ICB (Topic 3).

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST PLC

LNFFPBEUZJBOSR6PW155

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock World Mining Trust PLC at close of business on 24 February 2023 were:

670.70p Capital only (undiluted)

696.48p Including current year income (undiluted)

Notes:

1. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.

2. Following the Share Issuance of 100,000 ordinary shares on 9th January 2023, the Company has 188,903,036 Ordinary Shares in issue, excluding 4,108,806 shares which are held in Treasury.

3. For the latest daily net asset value, previous month end performance statistics, asset allocation and ten largest holdings of the BlackRock managed Investment Trusts; see BLRKINDEX on Reuters or page 8800 on ICB (Topic 3).

4. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC

5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Throgmorton Trust PLC at close of business on 24 February 2023 were:

634.09p Capital only

636.56p Including current year income XD

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Following the share buyback of 45,000 Ordinary shares on 11th January 2023, the Company has 101,113,864 Ordinary Shares in issue, excluding 2,096,000 shares held in Treasury.

3. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK SUSTAINABLE AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC

549300WWOCXSC241W468

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust PLC at close of business on 24 February 2023 were:

213.59p Capital only

214.65p Including current year income

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3. Following the share issuance of 150,000 ordinary shares on 16th April 2021, the Company has 80,229,044 Ordinary Shares in issue, excluding 20,132,261 shares which are held in Treasury.

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK LATIN AMERICAN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

UK9OG5Q0CYUDFGRX4151

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust PLC at close of business on 24 February 2023 were:

487.67c per share (US cents) - Capital only

498.36c per share (US cents) - Including current year income

408.42p per share (pence sterling) Capital only

417.37p per share (pence sterling) - Including current year income

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3. Following the tender offer of 9,810,979 ordinary shares on 23rd May 2022, the Company has 29,448,641 Ordinary Shares in issue, excluding 2,181,662 shares which are held in Treasury.

4. For the latest daily net asset value, previous month end performance statistics, asset allocation and ten largest holdings of the BlackRock managed Investment Trusts; see BLRKINDEX on Reuters or page 8800 on ICB (Topic 3).

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK INCOME AND GROWTH INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

5493003YBY59H9EJLJ16

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust PLC at close of business on 24 February 2023 were:

211.77p Capital only (undiluted)

213.00p Including current year income (undiluted) XD

Notes:

1. Following the buyback cancellation of 50,000 ordinary shares on 23rd January 2023, the Company has 20,968,251 Ordinary Shares in issue, excluding 10,081,532 shares held in Treasury.

2. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis, except for the holding in Patisserie Valerie which has now been written down to nil following confirmation the company has gone into administration.

3. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC

549300MS535KC2WH4082

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust PLC at close of business on 24 February 2023 were:

1,512.71p Capital only and including debt at par value

1,559.75p Capital only and including debt at fair value

1,539.13p Including current year income and debt at par value

1,586.18p Including current year income and debt at fair value

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Following the share issuance of 100,000 ordinary shares on 10th January 2020, the Company has 48,829,792 Ordinary Shares in issue, excluding 1,163,731 shares which are held in Treasury.

3. For the latest daily net asset value, previous month end performance statistics, asset allocation and ten largest holdings of the BlackRock managed Investment Trusts; see BLRKINDEX on Reuters or page 8800 on ICB (Topic 3).

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

5493003K5E043LHLO706

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust PLC at close of business on 24 February 2023 were:

175.15c Capital only USD (cents)

146.69p Capital only Sterling (pence)

176.54c Including current year income USD (cents)

147.85p Including current year income Sterling (pence)

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3. Following the buyback of 51,884,770 treasury shares on 31st March 2021, the Company has 241,822,801 Ordinary Shares in issue, including 52,497,053 which are held in Treasury.