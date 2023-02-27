Anzeige
Montag, 27.02.2023
Nach Ad-hoc-Meldung: Die nächste Kursverdopplung diese Woche?
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
27.02.2023 | 13:22
Hexagon Composites ASA: The case for renewable natural gas in transport

You are invited to a two-part seminar addressing the decarbonization power that renewable natural gas.

Agenda:

10:30-11:00 Registration & mingle

11:00: Introduction - Jon Erik Engeset, CEO Hexagon Composites

11:05: Part 1: Driving Change: Sustainability-focused regulation and its impact on renewable natural gas
Ashley Remillard, SVP Legal & Government Affairs Hexagon/ Harmen Dekker, CEO European Biogas Association/Dan Gage, Secretary General, NGVAmerica

    • Navigating the regulatory landscape in Europe
    • Incentives and commodity-based approach to regulation: Key learnings from the US
    • What's next?
    • Panel discussion

11: 50: Break

12:05: Part 2: Accelerating the decarbonization of commercial transportation
Eric Bippus, SVP Global Sales & Marketing, Hexagon Agility/Mike Casteel, UPS Fleet Procurement Director - Retired

    • RNG: The most cost effective and scalable renewable solution for heavy duty transport
    • Heavy duty industry landscape & technology demand
    • A fleet perspective
    • Q&A led by Thomas D. Næss/Vetle Wilhelmsen, Equity Research at SpareBank 1 Markets

12:55: Closing remarks - Jon Erik Engeset, CEO Hexagon Composites


For more information

Karen Romer, SVP Communications, Hexagon Composites ASA
Telephone: +47 950 74 950 | karen.romer@hexagongroup.com

Ingrid Aarsnes, VP Investor Relations and ESG, Hexagon Composites ASA
Telephone: +47 950 38 364 | ingrid.aarsnes@hexagongroup.com


About Hexagon Composites ASA

Hexagon delivers safe and innovative solutions for a cleaner energy future. Our solutions enable storage, transportation and conversion to clean energy in a wide range of mobility, industrial and consumer applications. Learn more at hexagongroup.com and follow @HexagonASA on Twitter and LinkedIn.


