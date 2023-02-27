WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for LendingTree, Inc. (TREE):
Earnings: -$10.4 million in Q4 vs. $48.4 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.81 in Q4 vs. $3.57 in the same period last year. Excluding items, LendingTree, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $4.9 million or $0.38 per share for the period.
Revenue: $202.1 million in Q4 vs. $258.3 million in the same period last year.
-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $200 - $210 Mln
