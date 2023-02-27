Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 27.02.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
Nach Ad-hoc-Meldung: Die nächste Kursverdopplung diese Woche?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 885287 ISIN: GB0001738615 Ticker-Symbol:  
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
CAPITAL GEARING TRUST PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAPITAL GEARING TRUST PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
27.02.2023 | 13:42
56 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Capital Gearing Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

Capital Gearing Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, February 27

CAPITAL GEARING TRUST P.L.C. (the "Company")
LEI: 213800T2PJTPVF1UGW53
Date: 27 February 2023
Net Asset Value
The Company announces that, as at the close of business on 24 February 2023, the
unaudited net asset values per ordinary share, valued on a 'bid price' basis, were:
Capital only: 4,791p
Including income: 4,858p
Enquiries:
Juniper Partners Limited
Company Secretary
Email: company.secretary@capitalgearingtrust.com
Kostenloser Report: Das sind die neuen Megatrends
Gibt es heute überhaupt noch richtige Megatrends? Ja! Welche das sind, warum sich ein Investment lohnen könnte und was Anleger dabei beachten sollen, das alles erfahren Sie im neuen Report von Dr. Dennis Riedl. Als besonderes Extra stellt der Trendfolge-Experte einen vielversprechenden Geheimtipp vor. Das sollten Sie sich unbedingt anschauen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.