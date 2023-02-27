Route Mobile Limited Launches Trusense, A Cutting-edge Digital Identity & Security Service At Mobile World Congress 2023

TruSense Identity Limited will operate as a dedicated Strategic Business Unit under Route Mobile (UK) Limited

BARCELONA, Spain and MUMBAI, India, Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Route Mobile Limited ('Route Mobile'), a leading CPaaS (Communication Platform as a Service) provider to enterprises, over-the-top ('OTT') players, and mobile network operators, has announced the launch of TruSense (https://trusense.id), a digital identity and security suite that is critical to securing digital transactions through a reliable ecosystem, enabling businesses to authenticate the end user in a frictionless way.

TruSense Identity Limited will function as a dedicated Strategic Business Unit (SBU) under Route Mobile (UK) Ltd. with its own product management and engineering development teams. The teams will be focused on building world-class products using expertise and technology from Route Mobile Limited and Masivian S.A.S. - a wholly-owned subsidiary of Route Mobile (UK) Ltd.

"Digital identity is a very critical asset in our lives today. Enterprises have to be ready to thwart identity theft in real-time to prevent loss of revenue. At the same time, ensuring that customers do not fall prey to frauds and be inconvenienced with another layer of security through their online journey is also important. TruSense ensures secure authentication, reliable identity verification and intelligent fraud detection with a frictionless user experience," said Rajdipkumar Gupta, Managing Director & Group CEO.

The proliferation of connected devices accelerated digital transformation and availability of inexpensive data has led to a proportionate increase in risks related to identity theft, forgery, SIM swap, phishing, SMishing and online fraud. Activities like online transactions, onboarding activities, and KYC document verification require a secure platform that ensures that the end-user is not an impersonator.

TruSense addresses this security concern with an identity and security framework that leverages AI/ML for real-time risk assessment, ensures a safe frictionless authentication without OTP, and facilitates seamless identity verification against authorized third-party data.

Furthermore, David Vigarhas been appointed as Executive Vice President (Digital Identity) to spearhead the business globally. He will report to the Managing Director & Group CEO, Rajdipkumar Gupta. David has over 18 years of experience across voice, messaging and the identity sector; building carrier operations, managing partnerships, and driving international expansion.

"The challenges enterprises face in understanding who is trying to access their goods or services online are enormous. TruSense Identity Limited has been established to help enterprises welcome customers through the digital door in a safe and frictionless manner continuing the CPaaS mission to make communication accessible to all. We envision a world free of digital fraud where no consumer faces risks related to identity theft, forgery, SIM swap, phishing, SMishing, social engineering, account takeover and online fraud," said David Vigar, Executive Vice President (Digital Identity), Route Mobile (UK) Limited.

Digital identity, authentication and fraud detection as a service is relevant to several industry sectors-such as financial services, e-commerce, retail, and healthcare-that rely on peer-to-peer mobile payments, online banking, digital wallets, and online registrations. Route Mobile envisions a secure ecosystem where the digital economy relies on global risk scoring, authentication, and identity verification for improved customer experiences.

TruSense Identity Limited is a wholly owned subsidiary of Route Mobile Limited, one of the leading CPaaS (Communication Platform as a Service) providers to enterprises, over-the-top players (OTT), and mobile operators. TruSense Identity Limited is focused on providing technology-based solutions to a digitally connected world vulnerable to identity theft and social engineering threats.

With 20-years of experience in the Mobile Communication industry, Route Mobile Ltd. is dedicated in providing the best fraud detection system available. TruSense is a realization of that commitment towards customer satisfaction and has been created to help organizations achieve their goals.

TruSense marks its initial presence in India, Colombia, and Peru with plans for further expansion in global markets.

Established in 2004, Route Mobile Limited ('RML') is a cloud communications platform service provider, catering to enterprises, over-the-top (OTT) players and mobile network operators (MNO). RML's portfolio comprises solutions in messaging, voice, email, SMS filtering, analytics and monetization. RML has a diverse enterprise client base across a broad range of industries including social media companies, banks and financial institutions, e-commerce entities and travel aggregators. RML is headquartered in Mumbai, India with a global presence in Asia Pacific, Middle East, Africa, Europe and Americas.

