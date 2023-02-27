Nashville, Tennessee and Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 27, 2023) - Alpine Summit Energy Partners, Inc. (TSXV: ALPS.U) (NASDAQ: ALPS) ("Alpine Summit" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an operational update before it reports its full year financial results, which it expects to do in late March 2023. All amounts are expressed in U.S. dollars unless otherwise stated.

From September 30, 2022 through February 24, 2023, the Company maintained approximately 22,000 gross boe/d. In addition, the Company has continued to be active in its primary development areas with seven wells expected to come online during Q1 2023.

The Company has converted its Webb County Dorado asset (the "Dorado Asset") over the past year into a high-quality Gulf Coast gas asset with reliable volumetrics and attractive well economics. Highlights from the last year of development include the following:

The first six San Roman Austin Chalk wells have each exceeded internal type curve expectations and have an estimated ultimate recovery of 2+ Bcf per 1,000 lateral foot and the first two Eagleford wells have an estimated ultimate recovery of 1.5 Bcf per 1,000 lateral foot based on 3rd party estimates. The Company believes these well results are in the top 10% of historical Webb County wells.

The two earliest wells drilled (San Roman 101 and 102) each paid out in approximately six months, and the Company believes that drilling in the Dorado Asset offers breakevens just above $2.00 per MMBtu.

The Dorado Asset has stacked pay potential in the Austin Chalk and Eagleford areas, with approximately 40 remaining de-risked locations with strong economics.

The Company expects that the Dorado Asset will benefit from significant LNG demand growth on the Gulf Coast from 2024 to 2030. In spite of the inherently volatile nature of the natural gas market and the current prices, the Company continues to believe that its Webb County drilling inventory, including the Dorado Asset, is well-positioned.

About Alpine Summit Energy Partners, Inc.

Alpine Summit is a U.S. based company that operates and develops oil and gas assets. For additional information on the Company, please visit www.alpinesummitenergy.com.

Further Information

For further information, please contact:

Alec Sheaff, Director, Business Development and Investor Relations

Phone: 615.475.8320

Email: asheaff@alpsummit.com

Darren Moulds, Chief Financial Officer

Phone: 403.390.9260

Email: dmoulds@alpsummit.com

