The future of headless, advances in eCommerce, and the next generation of builder tools will take center stage at this year's global virtual developer event, available across three time zones

WP Engine, the world's most trusted WordPress platform, today announced registration is open for its fourth annual developer conference, DE{CODE} 2023. This completely free and 100% virtual event dedicated to sharing technical knowledge with the global WordPress community highlights WP Engine's commitment to open source innovation and contribution.

Since launching the first DE{CODE} in 2020, audience interest has nearly doubled and is more global than ever before. The interest continues to grow globally from the original 2,500 registrants to over 4,800 registrants from over 100 different countries last year, positioning DE{CODE} among the most popular WordPress conferences in the world. The flagship event will take place virtually on March 21, 2023 for audiences in APAC and the U.S., and on March 23 for audiences in EMEA, enabling developers across different time zones to participate in live conversation during the event.

"DE{CODE} has always been about giving back to the community and creating another online space where WordPress developers can keep learning. It's become a mainstay for developers who want to keep up with the latest trends and best practices in modern WordPress development," said WP Engine Founder and Chief Innovation Officer Jason Cohen.

"With the acceleration of the Block Editor for content and full-site editing, headless architectures gaining popularity, and increasingly more intuitive builder tools at our fingertips, it's never been a better time to be a WordPress developer," he added. "And this year's DE{CODE} is all about expanding developers' perception of what's possible with WordPress."

Sessions to Educate and Inspire

The packed agenda for DE{CODE} 2023 will include three keynotes and 12 breakout sessions focused on the latest trends and innovations across traditional and headless WordPress development, eCommerce and more. The full speaker lineup and agenda can be found here.

Forward-looking Keynotes

WP Engine Founder, Chief Innovation Officer, Jason Cohen, "How Technology Shaped the Power Dynamic between Designers, Developers and Marketers"

WP Engine, Director of Product Management, Jason Konen, "Leveraging Atlas to Go Beyond what you thought was possible with Headless"

Atlas Google, Strategic Partner Development Manager, Brendan McNamara, "Preparing for New Google Privacy Standards and Sandbox initiative

Breakout Highlights

Complementing this year's keynotes, the slate of DE{CODE} 2023 breakout sessions will all provide attendees with actionable information for innovating with headless architecture, scaling eCommerce and payment solutions, as well as finding new use cases for Advanced Custom Fields (ACF). Sample sessions include:

How to Build Your First Headless WordPress Project using ACF WPGraphQL , with WP Engine Senior Developer Advocate Jeff Everhart.

, with WP Engine Senior Developer Advocate Jeff Everhart. Payments 101: A foundation for setting up and processing transactions with BayPay Forum Founder and Managing Director Daniel Chatelain, WP Engine Senior Product Manager Eric George, and VP, Product Sajal Agrawal.

with BayPay Forum Founder and Managing Director Daniel Chatelain, WP Engine Senior Product Manager Eric George, and VP, Product Sajal Agrawal. Cutting-edge block pattern management and creation. Learn how to leverage the latest WordPress block pattern tools and features with WP Engine Senior Software Engineer Phil Johnston, React Engineer Michael Day.

"We're excited about DE{CODE} 2023 as it gives us the opportunity to engage with the smartest minds in the industry, showcase exciting new capabilities and solutions from WP Engine, and add value to the workflow and processes of developers around the world," said WP Engine SVP and Chief Technology Officer Ramadass Prabhakar.

"Our goal is to empower developers with the skills and solutions they need to bring their creativity and innovation to life. DE{CODE} provides us with a great opportunity to learn from each other and we expect this year's global event to be our biggest and most engaging DE{CODE} yet."

Find out more about DE{CODE} 2023, including how to register, here.

About WP Engine

WP Engine, the WordPress technology company, provides the most relied upon and trusted developer-centric WordPress products for companies and agencies of all sizes, including managed WordPress hosting, enterprise WordPress, headless WordPress, Flywheel, Local, Advanced Custom Fields, and Genesis. WP Engine's tech innovation and award-winning WordPress experts help to power more than 1 million customers across 150 countries.

