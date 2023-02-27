Anzeige
PR Newswire
27.02.2023 | 14:06
93 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

G1 Production/Disney 100 Concert: Disney 100: le Concert Evénement

Disney is celebrating its 100th anniversary! Let's celebrate a century of magic!

STRASBOURG, France, Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- It is in Paris in front of more than 50,000 spectators that will take place the biggest and most incredible event in the world celebrating the 100th anniversary of Disney.

The official Disney 100 concert poster

Rediscover Disney classics and its legendary melodies performed by more than 500 artists on stage for nearly 3 hours of music and songs enhanced by a philharmonic orchestra of more than 150 musicians, 350 choir singers, dancers, soloist singers & special guests...

Two performances on November 11 and 12 in Paris will celebrate 100 years of films and music that have entered the cultural heritage and the collective unconscious. It's a chance to rediscover the iconic songs and cult scenes of the past through a world-class Disney medley.

An exceptional show where the images of the films will be projected on giant screens, accompanied by a multitude of special effects, lights, lasers and surprises that will make you travel during this unforgettable event!

The most beautiful songs of the Disney classics will be played live: Cinderella; Aladdin; the Little Mermaid; the Lion King; the Beauty and the Beast; Moana; Frozen; Mulan; Tarzan; Encanto etc... without forgetting the mythical music of the Marvel, Pixar and Star Wars universes.

Whether nostalgic or dreamy, with friends or family, the Disney 100 concert in Paris is the event in the world that must not to be missed.

Practical information:
Dates: November 11 and 12, 2023
Location: Paris La Défense Arena
Ticketing: disney100paris.com or ticketmaster.com or parisladefense-arena.com

For further information, please contact the press relation service:

Noiizy Agency
Maureen LABBAYE - maureen@noiizy.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2010355/Disney_100_Concert.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2010354/Disney_100_Concert_Logo.jpg

Disney 100 Concert Logo

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/disney-100-le-concert-evenement-301756416.html

© 2023 PR Newswire
