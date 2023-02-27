

CANONSBURG (dpa-AFX) - Healthcare company Viatris Inc. (VTRS) announced Monday the appointment of Scott Smith as new Chief Executive Officer, effective April 1.



In the interim, current CEO Michael Goettler will be working closely with Smith to support a smooth transition and will then depart as CEO and as a member of the board.



The announcement comes as the company prepares to enter Phase 2 of its previously announced strategic plan in 2024.



Smith has been a member of the Viatris Board since December 2022. He was a former President and Chief Operating Officer at Celgene Corp.



Most recently, he served as President of BioAtla, Inc., a biotechnology company.



Robert Coury, Executive Chairman of Viatris said, 'As we now prepare to enter into Phase 2 of our evolution for 2024 and beyond, we believe Scott Smith is the absolute right leader to guide Viatris into a period of renewed growth and leadership in our sector. The Board sees his strong commercial and strategic expertise being complemented by his experience in organically building product franchises, business development and partnering activities.'



