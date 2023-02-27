Anzeige
Montag, 27.02.2023
Nach Ad-hoc-Meldung: Die nächste Kursverdopplung diese Woche?
Dow Jones News
27.02.2023 | 14:31
Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: NAV-Net Asset Value(s)

Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc (SDVP) Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: NAV-Net Asset Value(s) 27-Feb-2023 / 12:59 GMT/BST

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Chelverton UK Dividend Trust PLC 
The Company announces: 
Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 24/02/2023) of GBP55.58m 
Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 24/02/2023) of GBP37.84m 
 
The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 24/02/2023 was: 
                                           Number of shares in issue: 
Per Ordinary share (Last price) - including unaudited current period     181.06p 20,900,000.00 
revenue* 
Per Ordinary share (Last price) - excluding current period revenue*     177.22p 
Ordinary share price                             183.50p 
Premium / (Discount) to NAV                         1.35% 
Ordinary shares have an undated life 
 
ZDP share                                  122.37p 14,500,000.00 
ZDP share price                               117.50p 
Premium / (Discount) to NAV                         (3.98)% 
ZDP shares are held in a subsidiary and have a redemption date of 30/04/2025 
 
*Current period revenue covers the period 01/05/2022 to 24/02/2023

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB0006615826, GB00BZ7MQD81 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:     SDVP 
LEI Code:   213800DAF47EJ2HT4P78 
Sequence No.: 226107 
EQS News ID:  1569529 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1569529&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 27, 2023 07:59 ET (12:59 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
