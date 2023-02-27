The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
London, February 27
|The Diverse Income Trust plc
It is announced that at the close of business on 24 February 2023, the unaudited Net Asset Value per ordinary share of The Diverse Income Trust plc is:
With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:
Including current period revenue to 24 February 2023 97.38p per ordinary share
Excluding current period revenue 95.76p per ordinary share
27 February 2023
