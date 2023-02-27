U.S. Critical Metals: Exploring a Lithium, a Rare Earths and a Cobalt Project in the United States
|US Critical Metals Corp.: Mineralisierung in Untertagebetrieben auf Sheep Creek mit Proben von bis zu 10,23% Seltenerdelementen bestätigt
|Vancouver, British Colombia und Salt Lake City, Utah / 27. Februar 2023 - US Critical Metals Corp. ("USCM") (TSXV: USCM, OTCQB: USCMF; FSE: 0IU0
https://www.commodity-tv.com/ondemand/companies/profil/us-critical-metals-corp/
|US Critical Metals Corp.: Mineralization Confirmed in Underground Workings at Sheep Creek with Samples up to 10.23% Total Rare Earth Elements
|Vancouver, British Colombia and Salt Lake City, Utah--(Newsfile Corp. - February 27, 2023) - US Critical Metals Corp. (TSXV: USCM) (OTCQB: USCMF) (FSE: 0IU0) ("USCM") and US Critical Materials Corp....
|Unternehmen / Aktien
|Kurs
|%
|US CRITICAL METALS CORP
|0,296
|+2,78 %