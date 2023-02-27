Anzeige
27.02.2023 | 14:48
Orange Genie Accountancy Coo Will Run A Half Marathon For The British Heart Foundation

Chief Operations Officer Helen Christopher's fundraising efforts include baking cakes, making wreaths and running a half marathon!

AYLESBURY, England, Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Helen Christopher, Chief Operations Officer at Orange Genie Accountancy, will be running the London Landmarks Half Marathon on 2ndApril 2023 to raise much-needed funds for the British Heart Foundation.

Orange Genie Logo

In between training for the half marathon, Helen has hosted a wreath making class, a soup and sweet evening and a sparkling afternoon tea. At the time of writing, she's raised a total of £355 for the charity.

The British Heart Foundation fund research into cures and treatments for heart and circulatory diseases and the things that cause them. This cause is close to Helen's heart, because her father died of a coronary at the age of 47, when she was just 16. If you'd like to support her efforts, her Just Giving page is here>>.

Orange Genie strongly believe in their responsibility to support good causes, and actively encourage their staff to get involved in fundraising for charities, even giving them paid time off to take part in some fund-raising events.

Orange Genie supports contractors, freelancers, temporary workers and small business owners with a complete range of compliant solutions tailored to their needs. Their team of dedicated experts will help you choose the best solution for your circumstances and continue to support you throughout your career. Learn more about Orange Genie Group - A compliant PAYE umbrella company and expert contractor accountants.

If you would like more information about this topic, please email Managing Director Dan Moss at dan.moss@orangegenie.com.

Contact: Dan Moss, Orange Genie Group
Phone: +44 (0)1296 468 483
Email: dan.moss@orangegenie.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2009636/Orange_Genie_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/orange-genie-accountancy-coo-will-run-a-half-marathon-for-the-british-heart-foundation-301756552.html

