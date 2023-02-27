Springfield, Oregon--(Newsfile Corp. - February 27, 2023) - Silo Wellness Inc. (CSE: SILO) (OTCQB: SILFF) (FSE: 3K7A), announced that it has reached an agreement with eight creditors to convert CAD$770,823 of accounts payable debt for of common shares at a conversion price of $0.011 per share. This conversion was made at the 20-day VWAP, which was approved by the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) as price protection and expires on March 20, 2023. In addition to increasing Silo's credit worthiness, this conversion will have the added benefit of significantly decreasing the percentage of the company's public float during statutory hold periods.

The creditors who agreed to the conversion include four arms-length creditors and one current consultant in addition to CEO Mike Arnold, board member Michael Hartman, and CFO Winfield Ding. The company is relying on the following related-party exemptions to MI 61-101: 5.5(g) and 5.7(1)(b),(e).

The Company will continue to make efforts to restructure debt.

