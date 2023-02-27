Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 27, 2023) - Stock Trend Capital Inc. (CSE: PUMP) (FSE: WCF) (OTCQB: WCEXF) ("Stock Trend" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received final approval from the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") to list the Company's common shares ("Common Shares") for trading on the CSE. The Common Shares commenced trading at the opening of the market on February 27, 2023 under the stock ticker "PUMP" (the "CSE Listing").

In connection with the CSE Listing, the Company completed a name change from World Class Extractions Inc., to "Stock Trend Capital Inc.", effective February 27, 2023 (the "Change of Name"). There is no change in the capitalization structure of the Company as a result of the Change of Name.

The decision to change the name reflects the Company's change of business, pursuant to CSE policies, from a cannabis company to an investment company (the "Change of Business"), which was effected on February 27, 2023.

Additional information regarding the business of the Company can be found in the Company's CSE Form 2A Listing Statement, which has been filed on SEDAR and the Company's profile on the CSE's website.

About Stock Trend

Stock Trend Capital Inc. is an investment issuer listed on the CSE, and primarily focused on investments in the Canadian cannabis industry. Stock Trend intends to focus on investing in private and public entities with strong intellectual property, exceptional management and high growth potential that may be strategically positioned in the market.

Contact Anthony Durkacz

CEO, Director

Telephone: (416) 720-4360

Email: info@worldclassextractions.com

https://worldclassextractions.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including the Company's intentions to make investments in the cannabis industry in the manner described in this press release. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions, assumptions, factors and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made. The opinions, assumptions, factors and estimates which may prove to be incorrect, include, but are not limited to the Company having the resources to carry out its intended investment goals.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such risks and other factors include, among others: the risk that the Company will not have the resources to carry out its investment goals; general economic, market or business conditions; uninsured risks; regulatory changes; and other risks detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause such actions, events or results to differ materially from those anticipated. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate and accordingly readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this release. The Company undertakes no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third parties in respect of the Company or its financial or operating results.

