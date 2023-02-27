Rollins, Inc. Announces New Credit Agreement

Modernized facility will provide enhanced flexibility

ATLANTA, Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) ("Rollins" or the "Company"), a premier global consumer and commercial services company, today announced that the Company entered into a new credit agreement which provides for a $1.0 billion senior unsecured revolving credit facility which refinanced the Company's existing credit facility that was scheduled to mature in April 2024 . The new revolving credit facility matures in February 2028 . This five-year facility provides the Company with an opportunity to incorporate sustainability-linked targets and related key performance indicators into the facility for future periods. JPMorgan Chase, N.A. is administrative agent and lead arranger on the transaction, Bank of America, N.A. acted as syndication agent.

"We are excited to announce the closing of this new facility that helps modernize our capital structure enabling us to continue to execute our balanced capital allocation strategy," said Kenneth Krause, Executive Vice President, CFO & Treasurer. "While we expect to continue to drive strong cash flow performance that will continue to support our growth strategy, this new facility provides us enhanced optionality and flexibility that is commensurate with our investment grade profile," Mr. Krause added. "In addition, having an opportunity to incorporate sustainability-linked metrics into the facility in the future demonstrates the importance of our Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) initiatives and our belief that focus in these areas will bring additional long-term value to our stakeholders," Mr. Krause concluded.

Rollins, Inc. (ROL) is a premier global consumer and commercial services company. Through its family of leading brands, the Company and its franchises provide essential pest control services and protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to more than 2.8 million customers in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Australia, with more than 17,500 employees from more than 800 locations. Rollins is parent to Orkin, HomeTeam Pest Defense, Clark Pest Control, Northwest Exterminating, McCall Service, Trutech, Critter Control, Western Pest Services, Waltham Services, OPC Pest Services, The Industrial Fumigant Company, PermaTreat, Crane Pest Control, Missquito, Orkin Canada, Orkin Australia, Safeguard (UK), Aardwolf Pestkare ( Singapore ), and more. You can learn more about Rollins and its subsidiaries by visiting www.rollins.com/news-events.

Certain statements made in this press release, may contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties concerning the business and financial results of Rollins, Inc. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current opinions, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions and projections about future events and financial trends affecting the operating results and financial condition of our business. Such forward looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's expectations in connection with the Company's new credit facility, expectations to continue to drive strong cash flow performance to support the Company's growth strategy and the Company's belief that focus in the Company's ESG initiatives will bring additional long-term value to its stakeholders.

Our actual results could differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements because of various risks, timing and uncertainties including, without limitation, general economic conditions; adverse economic conditions, including, without limitation, market downturns, inflation and restrictions in customer discretionary expenditures, increases in interest rates or other disruptions in credit or financial markets, increases in fuel prices, raw material costs or other operating costs; potential increases in labor costs; labor shortages and/or our inability to attract and retain skilled workers; competitive factors and pricing practices; changes in industry practices or technologies; our ability to identify, complete and successfully integrate potential acquisitions; unsuccessful expansion into international markets; damage to our brands or reputation; any noncompliance with, changes to, or increased enforcement of various government laws and regulations, including environmental regulations; possibility of an adverse ruling against us in pending litigation, regulatory action or investigation; the adequacy of our insurance coverage to cover all significant risk exposures; and general market risk. All of the foregoing risks and uncertainties are beyond our ability to control, and in many cases, we cannot predict the risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements. A full listing of these risks, uncertainties and other factors are detailed from time-to-time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent Form 10-K filed on February 16, 2023. The Company undertakes no duty to update its forward-looking statements.

Contact: Kesha James, 678-331-9701

