Green Star Labs' NSF-certified facility in San Diego, CA, develops and manufactures their CBD-based footcare products, muscle relief, and immunity boosters available online

San Diego, California--(Newsfile Corp. - February 27, 2023) - Green Globe International, Inc. (OTC Pink: GGII) announces its fifty-percent owned entity, Green Star Labs, Inc., is collaborating with A.LEAF, Southern California's Footwear Industry Professionals, by developing and manufacturing their popular line of CBD footcare and self-care products. Green Star Labs has a fifty-thousand square foot, NSF-certified per FDA regulations, facility in San Diego, CA that provides A.LEAF with research, development, and manufacturing of their quality CBD products.

A.LEAF's CBD footcare-centric and muscle relief products are meant to soothe, restore, boost, and relieve. The products developed by Green Star Labs include:

1000 mg CBD Tincture - Orange, Peppermint, and Cherry 500 mg CBD Soothing Foot Cream 300 mg CBD Relief Roll On 166 mg CBD Tincture - Peppermint and Cherry 150 mg CBD Travel Size Soothing Pain Cream 100 mg CBD Travel Size Relief Roll On

A.LEAF's products have a non-greasy and non-staining formula. They are never tested on animals, have 0% THC, are paraben and gluten-free, and are lab tested for purity and potency. These high-quality products can be found on their online store https://www.aleafproducts.com/collections/cbd-products.

Green Globe International, Inc. (GGII) is fulfilling its goal of bringing fast-moving consumer goods products, including CBD-infused products, to market. According to a Grand View Research Market Analysis report, the global cannabidiol market size was valued at USD 5.18 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.8% from 2022 to 2030.

Cannabidiol is a chemical compound found in the cannabis sativa plant and is extracted from hemp or cannabis, generally from hemp, due to its naturally high cannabidiol (CBD) content. Due to its healing properties, the demand for CBD for health and wellness is high, which is the primary factor driving the market. In addition, the rising acceptance and use of products due to government approvals is a significant factor expected to boost the production of CBD-infused products.





About Green Globe International, Inc. (GGII):

Green Globe International is a Fast-Moving Consumer Goods incubator and holding company of intellectual property, products, and companies that better people's lives by helping them feel and look better inside and out.

Green Globe International (GGII) owns or has interests in several brands and companies including; Green Star Labs, Inc., changing how people feel about themselves inside and out with nutritional supplements, CBD, and beauty products, and hemp CBD cigarette and rolling paper manufacturer Hempacco Co. Inc., (NASDAQ: HPCO) Disrupting Tobacco's $1 Trillion tobacco industry, with its subsidiaries and joint ventures including HempBox Vending, Inc. a vending and advertising company, Hempacco Paper Company, Inc., producing The Real Stuff Hemp Smokables and hemp paper smoking products like blunts, tubes, and cones, Cali Vibes, Inc. manufacturing cannabinoid cigarettes, HempHop Smokables, Inc., partnering with music producer and rapper Rick Ross, Cheech and Chong Smokables, Inc. delivering cannabinoid Hemp CBD cigarettes to consumers with Cheech and Chong as partners, StickIt USA, Inc., manufacturing a line of cannabinoid sticks, and HPDG, LLC a partnership with Snoop Dogg to develop hemp-derived consumer goods products.

Green Globe is publicly traded under the ticker symbol GGII. It continues to look for best-in-class companies, products, and patents to create Fast Moving Consumer Goods and channels to sell them, including retail automation and advertising platforms.

About A.LEAF

With over 100 combined years in the footwear industry, A.LEAF knows that health starts at your feet. This knowledge is applied to creating footcare-centric products, muscle relief, and immunity boosters. A.LEAF's products are made with the highest quality ingredients and developed with customers in mind to support a healthy, active, stable lifestyle.

A.LEAF has a team of real people passionate about helping others experience the real-life difference CBD can make in health, wellness, and quality of life. We pride ourselves on making our products and packaging locally in Southern California.

