ASML Netherlands BV: ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program

ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program

VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands - ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.

Date Total repurchased shares Weighted average price Total repurchased value 20-Feb-23 14,300 €604.69 €8,647,065.57 21-Feb-23 18,500 €597.65 €11,056,543.50 22-Feb-23 14,400 €592.66 €8,534,283.84 23-Feb-23 14,448 €601.47 €8,690,042.89 24-Feb-23 14,400 €591.61 €8,519,165.28

ASML's current share buyback program was announced on 10 November 2022, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/news/share-buybacks

This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).

Media Relations Contacts Investor Relations Contacts Monique Mols, phone +31 6 528 444 18 Skip Miller, phone +1 480 235 0934 Marcel Kemp, phone +31 40 268 6494 Peter Cheang, phone +886 3 659 6771



