Harsco Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harsco Corporation (NYSE: HSC) today reported fourth quarter 2022 results. On a U.S. GAAP ("GAAP") basis, fourth quarter of 2022 diluted loss per share from continuing operations was $0.30, after unusual items including restructuring costs and an intangible asset impairment within Harsco Environmental. Adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations in the fourth quarter of 2022 were $0.01. These figures compare with fourth quarter of 2021 GAAP diluted earnings per share from continuing operations of $0.13 and adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations of $0.22.

GAAP operating income from continuing operations for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $2 million. Adjusted EBITDA was $61 million in the quarter, compared to the Company's previously provided guidance range of $47 million to $54 million.

"Harsco delivered strong quarterly operating performance to finish 2022. We exited the year with positive momentum, driven in large part by the realization of cost efficiencies and commercial pricing initiatives, while benefiting from stabilizing market conditions," said Harsco Chairman and CEO Nick Grasberger. "In particular, Clean Earth benefited from the continued implementation of initiatives that drove lower operating costs as well as incremental demand from infrastructure-related markets. Harsco Environmental results were aided by lower costs relative to expectations. I would like to thank our employees for their efforts through 2022, which began with unprecedented pressures related to inflation and the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Our resilience, adaptability through change and unwavering commitment to our customers enabled us to deliver against our objectives in the second half of the year.

"Looking forward, our business momentum is expected to continue. We anticipate a meaningful increase in operating results in 2023, with Clean Earth leading the way via pricing and operational efficiencies. In Harsco Environmental, improvement initiatives and price will also support its results during the year. Key to our strategy is maintaining capital discipline, enabling Harsco to strengthen its free cash flow and leverage position in the future. The sale of our Rail business this year will further help reduce our leverage. We are excited about the opportunities ahead and believe that building on our successes and delivering against our priorities will position Harsco to create shareholder value in 2023 and beyond."

Harsco Corporation-Selected Fourth Quarter Results

($ in millions, except per share amounts) Q4 2022 Q4 2021 Revenues $ 468 $ 462 Operating income from continuing operations - GAAP $ 2 $ 16 Diluted EPS from continuing operations - GAAP $ (0.30 ) $ 0.13 Adjusted EBITDA - Non GAAP $ 61 $ 58 Adjusted EBITDA margin - Non GAAP 12.9 % 12.6 % Adjusted diluted EPS - Non GAAP $ 0.01 $ 0.22

Note: Adjusted diluted earnings per share and adjusted EBITDA details presented throughout this release are adjusted for unusual items; in addition, adjusted diluted earnings per share is adjusted for acquisition-related amortization expense.

Consolidated Fourth Quarter Operating Results

Consolidated revenues from continuing operations were $468 million, an increase of 1 percent compared with the prior-year quarter. Clean Earth realized an increase in revenues compared to the fourth quarter of 2021, while Harsco Environmental revenues decreased due to currency translation impacts. Foreign currency translation negatively impacted fourth quarter 2022 revenues by approximately $19 million (4 percent), compared with the prior-year period.

The Company's GAAP operating income from continuing operations was $2 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared with GAAP operating income of $16 million in the same quarter of 2021. Meanwhile, adjusted EBITDA totaled $61 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 versus $58 million in the fourth quarter of the prior year. Clean Earth experienced higher adjusted EBITDA relative to the prior-year quarter, while Harsco Environmental's adjusted EBITDA as anticipated was below the comparable quarter of 2021.

Harsco Corporation-Selected 2022 Results

($ in millions, except per share amounts) 2022 2021 Revenues $ 1,889 $ 1,848 Operating income (loss) from continuing operations - GAAP $ (57 ) $ 88 Diluted EPS from continuing operations - GAAP $ (1.73 ) $ 0.28 Adjusted EBITDA - excluding unusual items $ 229 $ 252 Adjusted EBITDA margin - excluding unusual items 12.1 % 13.6 % Adjusted diluted EPS from continuing operations - excluding unusual items $ 0.10 $ 0.69

Note: Adjusted earnings per share and adjusted EBITDA details presented throughout this release are adjusted for unusual items; in addition, adjusted earnings per share details are adjusted for acquisition-related amortization expense.

Consolidated Full Year 2022 Operating Results

Consolidated revenues from continuing operations were $1.89 billion in 2022, compared to $1.85 billion in 2021. Revenues for Clean Earth increased mainly due to higher pricing for its services, while Harsco Environmental revenues decreased as currency translation impacts were only partially offset by higher pricing. Foreign currency translation negatively impacted 2022 revenues by approximately $70 million compared with the prior year.

The GAAP operating loss from continuing operations was $57 million in 2022, while GAAP operating income from continuing operations in 2021 was $88 million. Adjusted EBITDA was $229 million and $252 million for these years, respectively, with the change in adjusted results reflecting the above-mentioned impact of FX translation as well as the Russia-Ukraine conflict impact on steel volumes particularly in Europe and inflation, among other factors. Inflationary pressures were most significant in Clean Earth during the first-half of 2022, subsequent to which broad-based price increases as well as cost and operational initiatives were implemented. The success of these actions led to a significant improvement in Harsco's financial performance in the second-half of the 2022.

On a GAAP basis, diluted loss per share from continuing operations in 2022 was $1.73, and this figure compares with diluted earnings per share in 2021 of $0.28. These figures include various unusual items in each year. Adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations were $0.10 in 2022, compared with $0.69 in 2021.

Fourth Quarter Business Review

Harsco Environmental

($ in millions) Q4 2022 Q4 2021 Revenues $ 257 $ 268 Operating income - GAAP $ (4 ) $ 20 Adjusted EBITDA - Non GAAP $ 43 $ 49 Adjusted EBITDA margin - Non GAAP 16.7 % 18.3 %

Harsco Environmental revenues totaled $257 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, a decrease of 4 percent compared with the prior-year quarter. This change is attributable to FX translation impacts, partially offset by higher services activity at certain sites. The segment's GAAP operating loss and adjusted EBITDA totaled $4 million and $43 million, respectively, in the fourth quarter of 2022. These figures compare with GAAP operating income of $20 million and adjusted EBITDA of $49 million in the prior-year period. The year-on-year change in adjusted earnings reflects the above-mentioned items as well as lower commodity prices and the recovery of Brazil sales taxes in the prior-year quarter which were not repeated in 2022.

Clean Earth

($ in millions) Q4 2022 Q4 2021 Revenues $ 211 $ 194 Operating income (loss) - GAAP $ 14 $ 5 Adjusted EBITDA - Non GAAP $ 25 $ 16 Adjusted EBITDA margin - Non GAAP 11.6 % 8.4 %

Clean Earth revenues totaled $211 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, a 9 percent increase over the prior-year quarter as a result of higher services pricing. The segment's GAAP operating income was $14 million and adjusted EBITDA was $25 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. These figures compare with $5 million of operating income and $16 million of adjusted EBITDA in the prior-year period. The year-on-year improvement in adjusted earnings reflects higher prices as well as cost reduction and efficiency initiatives, partially offset by inflationary pressures on certain expenditures such as transportation, labor and disposal. As a result, Clean Earth's adjusted EBITDA margin increased to 11.6 percent in the fourth quarter of 2022 versus 8.4 percent in the comparable quarter of 2021.

Cash Flow

Net cash provided by operating activities was $19 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared with net cash provided by operating activities of $25 million in the prior-year period. Free cash flow (excluding Rail) was $3 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared with $(8) million in the prior-year period. The change in free cash flow compared with the prior-year quarter is mainly attributable to a decrease in net capital spending.

For the full-year 2022, net cash provided by operating activities totaled $151 million, compared with net cash provided by operating activities of $72 million in 2021. Free cash flow (excluding Rail) was $75 million in 2022, compared with $(2) million in the prior-year. The change in full-year free cash flow can be mainly attributed to the Company's accounts receivable securitization program (net of other working capital changes) and lower net capital spending, partially offset by lower cash operating earnings and higher cash interest payments.

2023 Outlook

The Company's 2023 guidance anticipates that it will realize a meaningful improvement in financial performance relative to 2022, with the better financial results driven by various price and cost reduction initiatives across the Company. Clean Earth is expected to drive the year-on-year performance growth, and the Company's outlook contemplates that economic conditions will remain stable and that certain business challenges such as labor and disposal inflation will persist. Summary business segment and consolidated highlights are as follows:

Harsco Environmental adjusted EBITDA is projected to be modestly above 2022 results at the mid-point of guidance. For the year, higher services pricing, restructuring benefits, site improvement initiatives and new contracts are expected to be partially offset by FX translation impacts, lower commodity prices and a less favorable services mix.

Clean Earth adjusted EBITDA is expected to significantly increase versus 2022, as a result of higher services pricing as well as cost reduction and operational improvement actions, offsetting the impacts of continued labor-market and supply-chain (disposal) tightness.

Lastly, adjusted Corporate spending is anticipated to be higher relative to the prior year due to the normalization of certain expenditures, including travel and higher planned incentive compensation.

2023 Full Year Outlook(Continuing Operations) GAAP Operating Income/(Loss) $74 - $94 million Adjusted EBITDA $240 - $260 million GAAP Diluted Earnings/(Loss) Per Share $(0.50) - $(0.80) Adjusted Diluted Earnings/(Loss) Per Share $(0.23) - $(0.52) Free Cash Flow $20 - $40 million Net Interest Expense $91 - $95 million Account Receivable Securitization Fees $9 - $10 million Pension Expense (Non-Operating) $20 - $22 million Tax Expense, Excluding Any Unusual Items $8 - $11 million Net Capital Expenditures $125 - $135 million Q1 2023 Outlook(Continuing Operations) GAAP Operating Income $5 - $10 million Adjusted EBITDA $45 - $50 million GAAP Diluted Earnings/(Loss) Per Share $(0.30) - $(0.37) Adjusted Diluted Earnings/(Loss) Per Share $(0.23) - $(0.30)

Forward-Looking Statements

The nature of the Company's business, together with the number of countries in which it operates, subject it to changing economic, competitive, regulatory and technological conditions, risks and uncertainties. In accordance with the "safe harbor" provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the Company provides the following cautionary remarks regarding important factors that, among others, could cause future results to differ materially from the results contemplated by forward-looking statements, including the expectations and assumptions expressed or implied herein. Forward-looking statements contained herein could include, among other things, statements about management's confidence in and strategies for performance; expectations for new and existing products, technologies and opportunities; and expectations regarding growth, sales, cash flows, and earnings. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of such terms as "may," "could," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "believe," "likely," "estimate," "outlook," "plan" or other comparable terms.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ, perhaps materially, from those implied by forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: (1) changes in the worldwide business environment in which the Company operates, including changes in general economic conditions or health conditions; (2) changes in currency exchange rates, interest rates, commodity and fuel costs and capital costs; (3) changes in the performance of equity and bond markets that could affect, among other things, the valuation of the assets in the Company's pension plans and the accounting for pension assets, liabilities and expenses; (4) changes in governmental laws and regulations, including environmental, occupational health and safety, tax and import tariff standards and amounts; (5) market and competitive changes, including pricing pressures, market demand and acceptance for new products, services and technologies; (6) the Company's inability or failure to protect its intellectual property rights from infringement in one or more of the many countries in which the Company operates; (7) failure to effectively prevent, detect or recover from breaches in the Company's cybersecurity infrastructure; (8) unforeseen business disruptions in one or more of the many countries in which the Company operates due to political instability, civil disobedience, armed hostilities, public health issues or other calamities; (9) disruptions associated with labor disputes and increased operating costs associated with union organization; (10) the seasonal nature of the Company's business; (11) the Company's ability to successfully enter into new contracts and complete new acquisitions or strategic ventures in the time-frame contemplated, or at all; (12) the Company's ability to negotiate, complete, and integrate strategic transactions; (13) failure to complete a divestiture of the Rail division, as announced on November 2, 2021 on satisfactory terms, or at all; (14) potential severe volatility in the capital or commodity markets; (15) failure to retain key management and employees; (16) the outcome of any disputes with customers, contractors and subcontractors; (17) the financial condition of the Company's customers, including the ability of customers (especially those that may be highly leveraged, have inadequate liquidity or whose business has been significantly impacted by COVID-19) to maintain their credit availability; (18) implementation of environmental remediation matters; (19) risk and uncertainty associated with intangible assets; (20) the risk that the Company may be unable to implement fully and successfully the expected incremental actions at Clean Earth due to market conditions or otherwise and may fail to deliver the expected resulting benefits; and (21) other risk factors listed from time to time in the Company's SEC reports. A further discussion of these, along with other potential risk factors, can be found in Part II, Item 1A "Risk Factors," of the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended September 30, 2022, and Part I, Item 1A, "Risk Factors," of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021. The Company cautions that these factors may not be exhaustive and that many of these factors are beyond the Company's ability to control or predict. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as a prediction of actual results. The Company undertakes no duty to update forward-looking statements except as may be required by law.

NON-GAAP MEASURES

Measurements of financial performance not calculated in accordance with GAAP should be considered as supplements to, and not substitutes for, performance measurements calculated or derived in accordance with GAAP. Any such measures are not necessarily comparable to other similarly-titled measurements employed by other companies.

Adjusted diluted earnings per share: Adjusted diluted earnings per share is a non-GAAP financial measure and consists of diluted earnings (loss) per share from continuing operations adjusted for unusual items and acquisition-related intangible asset amortization expense. It is important to note that such intangible assets contribute to revenue generation and that intangible asset amortization related to past acquisitions will recur in future periods until such intangible assets have been fully amortized. The Company's management believes Adjusted diluted earnings per share is useful to investors because it provides an overall understanding of the Company's historical and future prospects. Exclusion of unusual items permits evaluation and comparison of results for the Company's core business operations, and it is on this basis that management internally assesses the Company's performance. Exclusion of acquisition-related intangible asset amortization expense, the amount of which can vary by the timing, size and nature of the Company's acquisitions, facilitates more consistent internal comparisons of operating results over time between the Company's newly acquired and long-held businesses, and comparisons with both acquisitive and non-acquisitive peer companies.

Adjusted EBITDA: Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure and consists of income from continuing operations adjusted to add back income tax expense; equity income of unconsolidated entities, net; net interest expense; defined benefit pension income (expense); facility fees and debt-related income (expense); and depreciation and amortization (excluding amortization of deferred financing costs); and excludes unusual items. Segment Adjusted EBITDA consists of operating income from continuing operations adjusted to exclude unusual items and add back depreciation and amortization (excluding amortization of deferred financing costs). The sum of the Segments' Adjusted EBITDA and Corporate Adjusted EBITDA equals consolidated Adjusted EBITDA. The Company's management believes Adjusted EBITDA is meaningful to investors because management reviews Adjusted EBITDA in assessing and evaluating performance.

Free cash flow: Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure and consists of net cash provided (used) by operating activities less capital expenditures and expenditures for intangible assets; and plus capital expenditures for strategic ventures, total proceeds from sales of assets and certain transaction-related / debt-refinancing expenditures. The Company's management believes that Free cash flow is meaningful to investors because management reviews Free cash flow for planning and performance evaluation purposes. It is important to note that Free cash flow does not represent the total residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures since other non-discretionary expenditures, such as mandatory debt service requirements and settlements of foreign currency forward exchange contracts, are not deducted from this measure. Free cash flow excludes the former Harsco Rail Segment since the segment is reported as discontinued operations. This presentation provides a basis for comparison of ongoing operations and prospects.

HARSCO CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31 December 31 (In thousands, except per share amounts) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenues from continuing operations: Revenues $ 468,302 $ 462,073 $ 1,889,065 $ 1,848,399 Costs and expenses from continuing operations: Cost of sales 380,314 382,402 1,553,335 1,490,556 Selling, general and administrative expenses 66,832 59,184 268,066 272,233 Research and development expenses 145 145 690 956 Goodwill and other intangible asset impairment charges 15,000 - 119,580 - Other (income) expenses, net 4,222 4,270 4,737 (3,722 ) Total costs and expenses 466,513 446,001 1,946,408 1,760,023 Operating income (loss) from continuing operations 1,789 16,072 (57,343 ) 88,376 Interest income 1,270 563 3,559 2,231 Interest expense (23,621 ) (15,595 ) (75,156 ) (63,235 ) Facility fees and debt-related income (expense) (2,062 ) - (2,956 ) (5,506 ) Defined benefit pension income 2,163 3,862 8,938 15,640 Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes and equity income (20,461 ) 4,902 (122,958 ) 37,506 Income tax benefit (expense) from continuing operations (2,899 ) 5,625 (10,381 ) (9,089 ) Equity income (loss) of unconsolidated entities, net 195 186 (178 ) (302 ) Income (loss) from continuing operations (23,165 ) 10,713 (133,517 ) 28,115 Discontinued operations: Income (loss) from discontinued businesses (15,076 ) (38,766 ) (50,301 ) (25,863 ) Income tax benefit (expense) from discontinued businesses 2,105 4,309 7,387 477 Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax (12,971 ) (34,457 ) (42,914 ) (25,386 ) Net income (loss) (36,136 ) (23,744 ) (176,431 ) 2,729 Less: Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests (582 ) (591 ) (3,638 ) (5,978 ) Net income (loss) attributable to Harsco Corporation $ (36,718 ) $ (24,335 ) $ (180,069 ) $ (3,249 ) Amounts attributable to Harsco Corporation common stockholders: Income (loss) from continuing operations, net of tax $ (23,747 ) $ 10,122 $ (137,155 ) $ 22,137 Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax (12,971 ) (34,457 ) (42,914 ) (25,386 ) Net income (loss) attributable to Harsco Corporation common stockholders $ (36,718 ) $ (24,335 ) $ (180,069 ) $ (3,249 ) Weighted-average shares of common stock outstanding 79,564 79,294 79,493 79,234 Basic earnings (loss) per common share attributable to Harsco Corporation common stockholders: Continuing operations $ (0.30 ) $ 0.13 $ (1.73 ) $ 0.28 Discontinued operations (0.16 ) (0.43 ) (0.54 ) (0.32 ) Basic earnings (loss) per share attributable to Harsco Corporation common stockholders $ (0.46 ) (a) $ (0.31 ) (a) $ (2.27 ) $ (0.04 ) Diluted weighted-average shares of common stock outstanding 79,564 80,093 79,493 80,289 Diluted earnings (loss) per common share attributable to Harsco Corporation common stockholders: Continuing operations $ (0.30 ) $ 0.13 $ (1.73 ) $ 0.28 Discontinued operations (0.16 ) (0.43 ) (0.54 ) (0.32 ) Diluted earnings (loss) per share attributable to Harsco Corporation common stockholders $ (0.46 ) $ (0.30 ) $ (2.27 ) $ (0.04 )

(a) Does not total due to rounding.

HARSCO CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands) December 31

2022 December 31

2021 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 81,332 $ 82,908 Restricted cash 3,762 4,220 Trade accounts receivable, net 264,428 377,881 Other receivables 25,379 33,059 Inventories 81,375 70,493 Prepaid expenses 30,583 31,065 Current portion of assets held-for-sale 266,335 265,413 Other current assets 14,541 9,934 Total current assets 767,735 874,973 Property, plant and equipment, net 656,875 653,913 Right-of-use assets, net 101,253 101,576 Goodwill 759,253 883,109 Intangible assets, net 352,160 402,801 Deferred income tax assets 17,489 17,883 Assets held-for-sale 70,105 71,234 Other assets 65,984 48,419 Total assets $ 2,790,854 $ 3,053,908 LIABILITIES Current liabilities: Short-term borrowings $ 7,751 $ 7,748 Current maturities of long-term debt 11,994 10,226 Accounts payable 205,577 186,126 Accrued compensation 43,595 48,165 Income taxes payable 3,640 6,378 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 25,521 25,590 Current portion of liabilities of assets held-for-sale 159,004 161,999 Other current liabilities 140,199 155,159 Total current liabilities 597,281 601,391 Long-term debt 1,336,995 1,359,446 Retirement plan liabilities 46,601 93,693 Operating lease liabilities 75,246 74,571 Liabilities of assets held-for-sale 9,463 8,492 Environmental liabilities 26,880 28,435 Deferred tax liabilities 30,069 33,826 Other liabilities 45,277 48,284 Total liabilities 2,167,812 2,248,138 HARSCO CORPORATION STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Common stock 145,448 144,883 Additional paid-in capital 225,759 215,528 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (567,636 ) (560,139 ) Retained earnings 1,614,441 1,794,510 Treasury stock (848,570 ) (846,622 ) Total Harsco Corporation stockholders' equity 569,442 748,160 Noncontrolling interests 53,600 57,610 Total equity 623,042 805,770 Total liabilities and equity $ 2,790,854 $ 3,053,908





HARSCO CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

December 31 Twelve Months Ended

December 31 (In thousands) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ (36,136 ) $ (23,744 ) $ (176,431 ) $ 2,729 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation 31,753 33,066 129,712 131,449 Amortization 8,532 8,670 34,137 35,224 Deferred income tax (benefit) expense 27 (8,019 ) (12,029 ) (16,930 ) Equity (income) loss of unconsolidated entities, net (195 ) (186 ) 178 302 Dividends from unconsolidated entities - 269 526 269 (Gain) loss on early extinguishment of debt - - (2,254 ) 2,668 Goodwill and other intangible asset impairment charges 15,000 - 119,580 - Other, net (808 ) 3,209 (427 ) 2,062 Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions and dispositions of businesses: Accounts receivable 19,323 12,782 94,317 (19,781 ) Income tax refunds receivable, reimbursable to seller - 2,135 7,687 2,870 Inventories (5,459 ) (11,340 ) (16,798 ) (7,783 ) Contract assets 1,954 8,695 11,543 (43,510 ) Right-of-use assets 7,342 7,250 29,171 28,300 Accounts payable 6,234 2,007 19,264 14,118 Accrued interest payable 6,916 7,429 (643 ) (411 ) Accrued compensation 1,614 (5,629 ) (3,945 ) 6,469 Advances on contracts (5,360 ) (314 ) (11,347 ) (14,311 ) Operating lease liabilities (6,876 ) (6,753 ) (28,374 ) (27,307 ) Retirement plan liabilities, net (6,307 ) (9,086 ) (34,136 ) (45,786 ) Other assets and liabilities (18,188 ) 5,006 (9,204 ) 21,556 Net cash provided by operating activities 19,366 25,447 150,527 72,197 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property, plant and equipment (35,515 ) (48,819 ) (137,160 ) (158,326 ) Proceeds from sales of assets 2,470 1,212 10,759 16,724 Expenditures for intangible assets (37 ) (71 ) (184 ) (358 ) Proceeds from note receivable - - 8,605 6,400 Net proceeds from settlement of foreign currency forward exchange contracts 7,379 12,004 20,950 10,940 Proceeds (payments) for settlements of interest rate swaps 282 - (2,304 ) - Other investing activities, net 53 (10 ) 273 171 Net cash used by investing activities (25,368 ) (35,684 ) (99,061 ) (124,449 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Short-term borrowings, net 607 (3,715 ) 884 935 Current maturities and long-term debt: Additions 65,016 33,195 224,445 540,663 Reductions (57,479 ) (12,497 ) (256,310 ) (464,848 ) Dividends paid to noncontrolling interests - - (4,841 ) (3,103 ) Sale (purchase) of noncontrolling interests - - 1,901 - Stock-based compensation - Employee taxes paid (132 ) (119 ) (1,949 ) (3,392 ) Payment of contingent consideration - (854 ) (6,915 ) (1,588 ) Deferred financing costs - - - (7,828 ) Other financing activities, net - - - (601 ) Net cash provided (used) by financing activities 8,012 16,010 (42,785 ) 60,238 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash (1,953 ) 1,252 (10,715 ) (527 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash 57 7,025 (2,034 ) 7,459 Cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash, at beginning of period 85,037 80,103 87,128 79,669 Cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash, at end of period $ 85,094 $ 87,128 $ 85,094 $ 87,128





HARSCO CORPORATION

REVIEW OF OPERATIONS BY SEGMENT (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 (In thousands) Revenues Operating

Income (Loss) Revenues Operating

Income (Loss) Harsco Environmental $ 256,872 $ (4,372 ) $ 267,649 $ 19,614 Harsco Clean Earth 211,430 13,865 194,424 5,183 Corporate - (7,704 ) - (8,725 ) Consolidated Totals $ 468,302 $ 1,789 $ 462,073 $ 16,072 Twelve Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 (In thousands) Revenues Operating

Income (Loss) Revenues Operating

Income (Loss) Harsco Environmental $ 1,061,239 $ 59,559 $ 1,068,083 $ 103,402 Harsco Clean Earth 827,826 (81,785 ) 780,316 25,639 Corporate - (35,117 ) - (40,665 ) Consolidated Totals $ 1,889,065 $ (57,343 ) $ 1,848,399 $ 88,376





HARSCO CORPORATION

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE TO DILUTED EARNINGS (LOSS) PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS AS REPORTED (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31 December 31 2022 2021 2022 2021 Diluted earnings (loss) per share from continuing operations as reported $ (0.30 ) $ 0.13 $ (1.73 ) $ 0.28 Facility fees and debt-related expense (income) (a) - - (0.01 ) 0.07 Corporate strategic costs (b) - 0.02 - 0.06 Harsco Clean Earth segment goodwill impairment charge (c) - - 1.32 - Harsco Environmental segment other intangible asset impairment charge (d) 0.19 - 0.19 - Harsco Environmental segment severance (e) 0.05 - 0.05 (0.01 ) Harsco Clean Earth segment severance costs (f) - - 0.03 - Harsco Clean Earth segment contingent consideration adjustments (g) - - (0.01 ) - Taxes on above unusual items (h) (0.01 ) - (0.05 ) (0.02 ) Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share, including acquisition amortization expense (0.07 ) (i) 0.14 (j) (0.20 ) (j) 0.37 (j) Acquisition amortization expense, net of tax (i) 0.08 0.08 0.31 0.32 Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 0.01 $ 0.22 $ 0.10 (j) $ 0.69

(a) Costs incurred at Corporate to amend the Company's Senior Secured Credit Facilities, partially offset by income recognized related to a gain on the repurchase of $25.0 million of Senior Notes, (Q4 2022 of $0.1 million pre-tax expense; twelve months 2022 $0.5 million pre-tax income) and costs at Corporate associated with amending the Company's existing Senior Secured Credit Facilities to establish a New Term Loan (of which the proceeds of which were used to repay in full the outstanding Term Loan A and Term Loan B), to extend the maturity date of the Revolving Credit Facility and to increase certain levels set forth in the total net leverage ratio covenant (twelve months 2021 $5.5 million pre-tax expense).

(b) Certain strategic costs incurred at Corporate associated with supporting and executing the Company's long-term strategies. The twelve months ended 2022 included the relocation of the Company's headquarters (Q4 2022 $0.2 million pre-tax expense; twelve months 2022 $0.4 million pre-tax expense) and the twelve months ended 2021 included the divestiture of the former Harsco Rail segment (Q4 2021 $1.3 million pre-tax expense; twelve months 2021 $4.5 million pre-tax expense).

(c) Non-cash goodwill impairment charge in the Harsco Clean Earth segment (twelve months 2022 $104.6 million pre-tax expense).

(d) Non-cash other intangible asset impairment charge in the Harsco Environmental segment (Q4 2022 and twelve months 2022 $15.0 million pre-tax expense).

(e) Severance and related costs incurred in the Harsco Environmental segment (Q4 2022 and twelve months 2022 $4.2 million pre-tax expense), and adjustment to prior year severance and related costs incurred in the Harsco Environmental segment (twelve months 2021 $0.9 million pre-tax income).

(f) Severance and related costs incurred in the Harsco Clean Earth segment (twelve months 2022 $2.6 million pre-tax expense), (Q4 2021 and twelve months 2021 $0.4 million pre-tax expense).

(g) Adjustment to contingent consideration related to the acquisition of the Harsco Clean Earth segment (twelve months 2022 $0.8 million pre-tax income).

(h) Unusual items are tax-effected at the global effective tax rate, before discrete items, in effect at the time the unusual item is recorded, except for unusual items from countries where no tax benefit can be realized, in which case a zero percent tax rate is used.

(i) Acquisition amortization expense was $7.7 million pre-tax and $31.1 million pre-tax for Q4 2022 and the twelve months 2022, respectively, and after-tax was $6.2 million and $24.6 million for Q4 2022 and the twelve months 2022, respectively. Acquisition amortization expense was $8.0 million pre-tax and $32.3 million pre-tax for Q4 2021 and the twelve months 2021, respectively, and after-tax was $6.4 million and $19.4 million for Q4 2021 and the twelve months 2021, respectively.

(j) Does not total due to rounding.





HARSCO CORPORATION

RECONCILIATION OF PROJECTED ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS (LOSS) PER SHARE TO DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS (a)

(Unaudited)

Projected Projected Three Months Ending Twelve Months Ending March 31 December 31 2023 2023 Low High Low High Diluted earnings (loss) per share from continuing operations $ (0.37 ) $ (0.30 ) $ (0.80 ) $ (0.50 ) Estimated acquisition amortization expense, net of tax 0.07 0.07 0.28 0.28 Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share $ (0.30 ) (b) $ (0.23 ) (b) $ (0.52 ) $ (0.23 ) (b)

(a) Excludes Harsco Rail Segment.

(b) Does not total due to rounding.

HARSCO CORPORATION

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA BY SEGMENT TO OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) AS REPORTED BY SEGMENT (Unaudited)



(In thousands) Harsco

Environmental Harsco

Clean Earth Corporate Consolidated

Totals Three Months Ended December 31, 2022: Operating income (loss) as reported $ (4,372 ) $ 13,865 $ (7,704 ) $ 1,789 Corporate strategic costs - - 229 229 Harsco Clean Earth segment severance costs - 37 - 37 Harsco Environmental segment severance costs 4,156 - - 4,156 Harsco Environmental segment intangible asset impairment 15,000 - - 15,000 Operating income (loss) excluding unusual items 14,784 13,902 (7,475 ) 21,211 Depreciation 26,569 4,623 561 31,753 Amortization 1,648 6,022 - 7,670 Adjusted EBITDA $ 43,001 $ 24,547 $ (6,914 ) $ 60,634 Revenues as reported $ 256,872 $ 211,430 $ 468,302 Adjusted EBITDA margin (%) 16.7 % 11.6 % 12.9 % Three Months Ended December 31, 2021: Operating income (loss) as reported $ 19,614 $ 5,183 $ (8,725 ) $ 16,072 Corporate strategic costs - - 1,280 1,280 Harsco Environmental segment severance costs - 390 - 390 Operating income (loss) excluding unusual items 19,614 5,573 (7,445 ) 17,742 Depreciation 27,384 4,854 434 32,672 Amortization 1,972 6,001 - 7,973 Adjusted EBITDA $ 48,970 $ 16,428 $ (7,011 ) $ 58,387 Revenues as reported $ 267,649 $ 194,424 $ 462,073 Adjusted EBITDA margin (%) 18.3 % 8.4 % 12.6 %





HARSCO CORPORATION

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA BY SEGMENT TO OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) AS REPORTED BY SEGMENT (Unaudited)



(In thousands) Harsco

Environmental Harsco

Clean Earth

Corporate Consolidated

Totals Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022: Operating income (loss) as reported $ 59,559 $ (81,785 ) $ (35,117 ) $ (57,343 ) Corporate strategic costs - - 357 357 Harsco Clean Earth segment goodwill impairment charge - 104,580 - 104,580 Harsco Clean Earth segment severance costs - 2,577 - 2,577 Harsco Clean Earth segment contingent consideration adjustment - (827 ) - (827 ) Harsco Environmental segment severance costs 4,156 - - 4,156 Harsco Environmental segment intangible asset impairment 15,000 - - 15,000 Operating income (loss) excluding unusual items 78,715 24,545 (34,760 ) 68,500 Depreciation 108,880 18,836 1,996 129,712 Amortization 6,809 24,299 - 31,108 Adjusted EBITDA 194,404 67,680 (32,764 ) 229,320 Revenues as reported $ 1,061,239 $ 827,826 $ 1,889,065 Adjusted EBITDA margin (%) 18.3 % 8.2 % 12.1 % Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2021: Operating income (loss) as reported $ 103,402 $ 25,639 $ (40,665 ) $ 88,376 Corporate strategic costs - - 4,450 4,450 Harsco Clean Earth segment severance costs - 390 - 390 Harsco Environmental segment severance costs (900 ) - - (900 ) Operating income (loss) excluding unusual items 102,502 26,029 (36,215 ) 92,316 Depreciation 105,830 19,672 1,900 127,402 Amortization 8,052 24,180 - 32,232 Adjusted EBITDA 216,384 69,881 (34,315 ) 251,950 Revenues as reported $ 1,068,083 $ 780,316 $ 1,848,399 Adjusted EBITDA margin (%) 20.3 % 9.0 % 13.6 %





HARSCO CORPORATION

RECONCILIATION OF CONSOLIDATED ADJUSTED EBITDA TO CONSOLIDATED INCOME (LOSS) FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS AS REPORTED (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended December 31 (In thousands) 2022 2021 Consolidated income (loss) from continuing operations $ (23,165 ) $ 10,713 Add back (deduct): Equity in (income) loss of unconsolidated entities, net (195 ) (186 ) Income tax (benefit) expense 2,899 (5,625 ) Defined benefit pension income (2,163 ) (3,862 ) Facility fees and debt-related expense (income) 2,062 - Interest expense 23,621 15,595 Interest income (1,270 ) (563 ) Depreciation 31,753 32,672 Amortization 7,670 7,973 Unusual items: Corporate strategic costs 229 1,280 Harsco Environmental segment intangible asset impairment charge 15,000 - Harsco Environmental segment severance costs 4,156 - Harsco Clean Earth segment severance costs 37 390 Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA $ 60,634 $ 58,387





HARSCO CORPORATION

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA TO CONSOLIDATED INCOME (LOSS) FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS AS REPORTED (Unaudited)



Twelve Months Ended

December 31 (In thousands) 2022 2021 Consolidated income (loss) from continuing operations $ (133,517 ) $ 28,115 Add back (deduct): Equity in (income) loss of unconsolidated entities, net 178 302 Income tax (benefit) expense 10,381 9,089 Defined benefit pension income (8,938 ) (15,640 ) Facility fees and debt-related expense (income) 2,956 5,506 Interest expense 75,156 63,235 Interest income (3,559 ) (2,231 ) Depreciation 129,712 127,402 Amortization 31,108 32,232 Unusual items: Corporate strategic costs 357 4,450 Harsco Environmental segment severance costs 4,156 (900 ) Harsco Environmental segment other intangible asset impairment charge 15,000 - Harsco Clean Earth segment goodwill impairment charge 104,580 - Harsco Clean Earth segment severance costs 2,577 390 Harsco Clean Earth segment contingent consideration adjustments (827 ) - Adjusted EBITDA $ 229,320 $ 251,950





HARSCO CORPORATION

RECONCILIATION OF PROJECTED CONSOLIDATED ADJUSTED EBITDA TO PROJECTED CONSOLIDATED INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS (a)

(Unaudited)

Projected Projected Three Months Ending Twelve Months Ending March 31 December 31 2023 2023 (In millions) Low High Low High Consolidated loss from continuing operations $ (29 ) $ (23 ) $ (61 ) $ (36 ) Add back (deduct): Income tax (income) expense 3 4 8 11 Facility fees and debt-related (income) expense 2 2 10 9 Net interest 23 22 95 91 Defined benefit pension (income) expense 6 5 22 20 Depreciation and amortization 40 40 166 166 Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA $ 45 $ 50 $ 240 $ 260 (b)

(a) Excludes former Harsco Rail Segment

(b) Does not total due to rounding.

HARSCO CORPORATION

RECONCILIATION OF FREE CASH FLOW TO NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31 December 31 (In thousands) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 19,366 $ 25,447 150,527 $ 72,197 Less capital expenditures (35,515 ) (48,819 ) (137,160 ) (158,326 ) Less expenditures for intangible assets (37 ) (71 ) (184 ) (358 ) Plus capital expenditures for strategic ventures (a) 361 677 1,789 3,660 Plus total proceeds from sales of assets (b) 2,470 1,212 10,759 16,724 Plus transaction-related expenditures (c) - 150 1,854 18,938 Harsco Rail free cash flow deficit/(benefit) 16,783 13,774 47,610 45,611 Free cash flow $ 3,428 $ (7,630 ) $ 75,195 $ (1,554 )

(a) Capital expenditures for strategic ventures represent the partner's share of capital expenditures in certain ventures consolidated in the Company's condensed consolidated financial statements.

(b) Asset sales are a normal part of the business model, primarily for the Harsco Environmental segment.

(c) Expenditures directly related to the Company's acquisition and divestiture transactions and costs at Corporate associated with certain debt refinancing transactions.





HARSCO CORPORATION

RECONCILIATION OF PROJECTED FREE CASH FLOW TO PROJECTED NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES (Unaudited) (a)



Projected

Twelve Months Ending

December 31 2023 (In millions) Low High Net cash provided by operating activities $ 140 $ 170 Less net capital / intangible asset expenditures (125 ) (135 ) Plus capital expenditures for strategic ventures 5 5 Free cash flow $ 20 $ 40

(a) Excludes former Harsco Rail Segment



