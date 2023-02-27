

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's consumer confidence strengthened to a one-year high in February, survey results from the statistical office Istat showed on Monday.



The consumer sentiment index improved to 104.0 from 100.9 in the previous month. This was the highest reading since February 2022.



The composite business confidence index remained unchanged at 109.1, the survey showed.



Within business confidence, the index measuring sentiment among manufacturers held steady at 102.8. Expectations on production and assessments on order books improved, while inventories built up slightly.



The confidence index in construction declined to 157.2 from 158.8 in January. The assessments on order books went down, while expectations on employment improved in February.



The retail trade sentiment index rose to 114.6 from 110.6 in the prior month. Firms were more positive on current business activity and they were more optimistic about future sales volume.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Report: Das sind die neuen Megatrends Gibt es heute überhaupt noch richtige Megatrends? Ja! Welche das sind, warum sich ein Investment lohnen könnte und was Anleger dabei beachten sollen, das alles erfahren Sie im neuen Report von Dr. Dennis Riedl. Als besonderes Extra stellt der Trendfolge-Experte einen vielversprechenden Geheimtipp vor. Das sollten Sie sich unbedingt anschauen! Hier klicken