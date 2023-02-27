Anzeige
Montag, 27.02.2023
PR Newswire
27.02.2023 | 15:06
Kameleoon offers the most advanced Google Analytics 4 integration for A/B testing today

NEW YORK, Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- North America's fastest-growing optimization solution, Kameleoon, offers the most complete native, two-way integration with Google Analytics 4 (GA4) available for A/B testing today.

"There is much speculation as to how existing third-party optimization solutions will integrate with GA4, which is set to replace Universal Analytics this year," said Fred De Todaro, Chief Product Officer at Kameleoon. "As early as 2021, Kameleoon has offered a native, two-way integration with GA4 for our customers who made the switch early on. Since then, our team has built the most advanced integration with GA4 leveraging proprietary features that no other third-party solution can provide."

The powerful integration makes it possible for teams to pull in existing segments in GA4 for experiments and personalizations with minimal developer support.

The two-way nature of the integration also allows users to send campaign exposure events back to GA4 for advanced closed-loop reporting.

Kameleoon's integration has many advantages that no other third-party solution can match, including:

  • Send campaign goals, including number of pages viewed, and click and scroll tracking to GA4. With Kameleoon's no-code graphic editor, users can create new goals for tracking, without requiring developers to configure the events in GA4.
  • Target users in Kameleoon based on their likelihood to purchase or churn using GA4's predictive audiences.
  • Sync Kameleoon's proprietary Kameleoon Conversion Score to GA4 for advanced, hyper-relevant remarketing scenarios.

For more information on the integration, visit kameleoon.com or read the integration documentation here.

About Kameleoon

Kameleoon is the only optimization solution to offer web, full stack, and feature experimentation capabilities in a single unified platform. It's one of the few dedicated experimentation platforms on the market as validated by Forrester's latest Wave: Experience Optimization Platforms Q4 2020 report. Newly launched, Kameleoon Hybrid makes server-side testing easier for all teams by empowering non-technical teams to run server-side experiments with client-side capabilities.

Kameleoon is a feature-rich and secure platform built to provide highly-accurate experimentation data to medium and enterprise-sized companies. In a Total Economic Impact (TEI) study, Forrester found that Kameleoon delivers an ROI of 291%. Teams at Toyota, Providence, Moncler, Direct Line Insurance Group, and Cerebral use Kameleoon.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/kameleoon-offers-the-most-advanced-google-analytics-4-integration-for-ab-testing-today-301755809.html

© 2023 PR Newswire
