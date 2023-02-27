Ready Capital Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter 2022 Results

- GAAP EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE OF $0.08
- DISTRIBUTABLE EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE OF $0.42
- DISTRIBUTABLE RETURN ON AVERAGE STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY OF 11.4%
NEW YORK, Feb. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ready Capital Corporation ("Ready Capital" or the "Company") (NYSE: RC), a multi-strategy real estate finance company that originates, acquires, finances, and services small-to-medium balance commercial loans, today reported financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2022.
"Against a shifting economic backdrop, we continue to deliver strong results for our shareholders. With the highly accretive acquisitions we have made over the past few years, along with our differentiated business model, Ready Capital continues to execute on our growth strategy, while remaining disciplined from a liquidity, leverage and credit perspective," said Thomas Capasse, Ready Capital's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.
Fourth Quarter Highlights
- Total investments of $1.4 billion, including $891 million of SBC originations and acquisitions, $327 million of residential mortgage loans, and $137 million of U.S. Small Business Administration 7(a) loans
- Completed a securitization of $860 million of floating rate SBC loans and sold $657 million of senior bonds at a weighted average cost of SOFR + 3.0%
- Acquired approximately 3.6 million shares of the Company's common stock at an average price of $10.34
- Declared and paid dividend of $0.40 per share in cash with distributable earnings coverage of 1.1x
- Net book value of $15.20 per share of common stock as of December 31, 2022
Full Year Highlights
- GAAP earnings per common share of $1.73 and distributable earnings per common share of $1.87
- Distributable return on average stockholders' equity of 12.8%
- Total SBC originations and acquisitions of $5.2 billion and SBA 7(a) originations of $500 million
- $3.0 billion of SBC loans issued across four securitizations
- Completed a merger with Mosaic Real Estate Credit, LLC (MREC) and related entities which increased capitalization $458 million and expanded the Company's lending capabilities into construction lending.
- $325 million raised in debt and equity to support the investment pipeline
Subsequent Events
- Completed a securitization of $586 million of floating rate SBC loans and sold $484 million of senior bonds at a weighted average cost of SOFR + 2.9%.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information
In addition to the results presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP, this press release includes distributable earnings, formerly referred to as core earnings, which is a non-U.S. GAAP financial measure. The Company defines distributable earnings as net income adjusted for unrealized gains and losses related to certain mortgage backed securities ("MBS") not retained by us as part of our loan origination business, realized gains and losses on sales of certain MBS, unrealized gains and losses related to residential mortgage servicing rights ("MSR"), unrealized current non-cash provision for credit losses on accrual loans and one-time non-recurring gains or losses, such as gains or losses on discontinued operations, bargain purchase gains, merger related expenses, or other one-time items.
The Company believes that this non-U.S. GAAP financial information, in addition to the related U.S. GAAP measures, provides investors greater transparency into the information used by management in its financial and operational decision-making, including the determination of dividends. However, because Distributable Earnings is an incomplete measure of the Company's financial performance and involves differences from net income computed in accordance with U.S. GAAP, it should be considered along with, but not as an alternative to, the Company's net income computed in accordance with U.S. GAAP as a measure of the Company's financial performance. In addition, because not all companies use identical calculations, the Company's presentation of Distributable Earnings may not be comparable to other similarly-titled measures of other companies.
In calculating Distributable Earnings, Net Income (in accordance with U.S. GAAP) is adjusted to exclude unrealized gains and losses on MBS acquired by the Company in the secondary market but is not adjusted to exclude unrealized gains and losses on MBS retained by Ready Capital as part of its loan origination businesses, where the Company transfers originated loans into an MBS securitization and the Company retains an interest in the securitization. In calculating Distributable Earnings, the Company does not adjust Net Income (in accordance with U.S. GAAP) to take into account unrealized gains and losses on MBS retained by us as part of the loan origination businesses because the unrealized gains and losses that are generated in the loan origination and securitization process are considered to be a fundamental part of this business and an indicator of the ongoing performance and credit quality of the Company's historical loan originations. In calculating Distributable Earnings, Net Income (in accordance with U.S. GAAP) is adjusted to exclude realized gains and losses on certain MBS securities considered to be non-distributable. Certain MBS positions are considered to be non-distributable due to a variety of reasons which may include collateral type, duration, and size.
In addition, in calculating Distributable Earnings, Net Income (in accordance with U.S. GAAP) is adjusted to exclude unrealized gains or losses on residential MSRs, held at fair value. The Company treats its commercial MSRs and residential MSRs as two separate classes based on the nature of the underlying mortgages and the treatment of these assets as two separate pools for risk management purposes. Servicing rights relating to the Company's small business commercial business are accounted for under ASC 860, Transfer and Servicing, while the Company's residential MSRs are accounted for under the fair value option under ASC 825, Financial Instruments. In calculating Distributable Earnings, the Company does not exclude realized gains or losses on either commercial MSRs or residential MSRs, held at fair value, as servicing income is a fundamental part of Ready Capital's business and is an indicator of the ongoing performance.
To qualify as a REIT, the Company must distribute to its stockholders each calendar year at least 90% of its REIT taxable income (including certain items of non-cash income), determined without regard to the deduction for dividends paid and excluding net capital gain. There are certain items, including net income generated from the creation of MSRs, that are included in distributable earnings but are not included in the calculation of the current year's taxable income. These differences may result in certain items that are recognized in the current period's calculation of distributable earnings not being included in taxable income, and thus not subject to the REIT dividend distribution requirement until future years.
The table below reconciles Net Income computed in accordance with U.S. GAAP to Distributable Earnings.
|(in thousands)
|Three Months Ended December 31, 2022
|Net Income
|$
|13,682
|Reconciling items:
|Unrealized loss on MSR
|3,167
|Impact of CECL on accrual loans
|30,735
|Non-cash compensation
|1,345
|Merger transaction costs and other non-recurring expenses
|5,827
|Total reconciling items
|$
|41,074
|Income tax adjustments
|(3,175
|)
|Distributable earnings
|$
|51,581
|Less: Distributable earnings attributable to non-controlling interests
|2,711
|Less: Income attributable to participating shares
|2,330
|Distributable earnings attributable to common stockholders
|$
|46,540
|Distributable earnings per common share - basic
|$
|0.42
|Distributable earnings per common share - diluted
|$
|0.40
U.S. GAAP return on equity is based on U.S. GAAP net income, while distributable return on equity is based on distributable earnings, which adjusts U.S. GAAP net income for the items in the distributable earnings reconciliation above.
Webcast and Earnings Conference Call
Management will host a webcast and conference call on Monday, February 27, 2023 at 8:00am ET to provide a general business update and discuss the financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2022.
The webcast of the conference call will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.readycapital.com.
About Ready Capital Corporation
Ready Capital Corporation (NYSE: RC) is a multi-strategy real estate finance company that originates, acquires, finances and services small- to medium-sized balance commercial loans. The Company specializes in loans backed by commercial real estate, including agency multifamily, investor and bridge as well as U.S. Small Business Administration loans under its Section 7(a) program. Headquartered in New York, New York, the Company employs over 600 professionals nationwide.
READY CAPITAL CORPORATION
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|(in thousands)
|December 31, 2022
|December 31, 2021
|Assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|163,041
|$
|229,531
|Restricted cash
|55,927
|51,569
|Loans, net (including $9,786 and $10,766 held at fair value)
|3,576,310
|2,915,446
|Loans, held for sale, at fair value
|258,377
|552,935
|Paycheck Protection Program loans (including $576 and $3,243 held at fair value)
|186,985
|870,352
|Mortgage-backed securities, at fair value
|32,041
|99,496
|Loans eligible for repurchase from Ginnie Mae
|66,193
|94,111
|Investment in unconsolidated joint ventures (including $8,094 and $8,894 held at fair value)
|118,641
|141,148
|Investments held to maturity
|3,306
|-
|Purchased future receivables, net
|8,246
|7,872
|Derivative instruments
|12,963
|7,022
|Servicing rights (including $192,203 and $120,142 held at fair value)
|279,320
|204,599
|Real estate owned, held for sale
|117,098
|42,288
|Other assets
|189,769
|172,098
|Assets of consolidated VIEs
|6,552,760
|4,145,564
|Total Assets
|$
|11,620,977
|$
|9,534,031
|Liabilities
|Secured borrowings
|2,846,293
|2,517,600
|Paycheck Protection Program Liquidity Facility (PPPLF) borrowings
|201,011
|941,505
|Securitized debt obligations of consolidated VIEs, net
|4,903,350
|3,214,303
|Convertible notes, net
|114,397
|113,247
|Senior secured notes, net
|343,355
|342,035
|Corporate debt, net
|662,665
|441,817
|Guaranteed loan financing
|264,889
|345,217
|Contingent consideration
|28,500
|16,400
|Liabilities for loans eligible for repurchase from Ginnie Mae
|66,193
|94,111
|Derivative instruments
|1,586
|410
|Dividends payable
|47,177
|34,348
|Loan participations sold
|54,641
|-
|Due to third parties
|11,805
|668
|Accounts payable and other accrued liabilities
|176,520
|183,411
|Total Liabilities
|$
|9,722,382
|$
|8,245,072
|Preferred stock Series C, liquidation preference $25.00 per share (refer to Note 21)
|8,361
|8,361
|Commitments & contingencies
|Stockholders' Equity
|Preferred stock Series E, liquidation preference $25.00 per share (refer to Note 21)
|111,378
|111,378
|Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized, 110,523,641 and 75,838,050 shares issued and outstanding, respectively
|11
|8
|Additional paid-in capital
|1,684,074
|1,161,853
|Retained earnings
|4,994
|8,598
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(9,369
|)
|(5,733
|)
|Total Ready Capital Corporation equity
|1,791,088
|1,276,104
|Non-controlling interests
|99,146
|4,494
|Total Stockholders' Equity
|$
|1,890,234
|$
|1,280,598
|Total Liabilities, Redeemable Preferred Stock, and Stockholders' Equity
|$
|11,620,977
|$
|9,534,031
READY CAPITAL CORPORATION
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
|Three Months Ended
|For the Year Ended
|(in thousands, except share data)
|December 31, 2022
|December 31, 2022
|Interest income
|$
|207,068
|$
|671,170
|Interest expense
|(143,435
|)
|(400,774
|)
|Net interest income before provision for loan losses
|$
|63,633
|$
|270,396
|Provision for loan losses
|(33,859
|)
|(34,442
|)
|Net interest income after provision for loan losses
|$
|29,774
|$
|235,954
|Non-interest income
|Residential mortgage banking activities
|$
|549
|$
|23,973
|Net realized gain (loss) on financial instruments and real estate owned
|3,526
|53,764
|Net unrealized gain (loss) on financial instruments
|9,430
|67,952
|Servicing income, net of amortization and impairment of $6,525 and $19,653
|8,643
|45,925
|Income on purchased future receivables, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $4,738 and $3,357
|-
|5,490
|Income on unconsolidated joint ventures
|501
|11,661
|Other income
|19,771
|50,756
|Total non-interest income
|$
|42,420
|$
|259,521
|Non-interest expense
|Employee compensation and benefits
|(19,228
|)
|(99,226
|)
|Allocated employee compensation and benefits from related party
|(3,000
|)
|(9,549
|)
|Variable income (expenses) on residential mortgage banking activities
|1,168
|(4,340
|)
|Professional fees
|(5,251
|)
|(18,093
|)
|Management fees - related party
|(5,224
|)
|(19,295
|)
|Incentive fees - related party
|(2,156
|)
|(3,105
|)
|Loan servicing expense
|(10,123
|)
|(40,036
|)
|Transaction related expenses
|(5,027
|)
|(13,633
|)
|Other operating expenses
|(12,881
|)
|(55,302
|)
|Total non-interest expense
|$
|(61,722
|)
|$
|(262,579
|)
|Income before provision for income taxes
|10,472
|232,896
|Income tax provision
|3,210
|(29,733
|)
|Net income
|$
|13,682
|$
|203,163
|Less: Dividends on preferred stock
|1,999
|7,996
|Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interest
|2,228
|8,900
|Net income attributable to Ready Capital Corporation
|$
|9,455
|$
|186,267
|Earnings per common share - basic
|$
|0.08
|$
|1.73
|Earnings per common share - diluted
|$
|0.09
|$
|1.66
|Weighted-average shares outstanding
|Basic
|110,739,644
|106,878,139
|Diluted
|121,062,323
|117,193,958
|Dividends declared per share of common stock
|$
|0.40
|$
|1.66
READY CAPITAL CORPORATION
UNAUDITED SEGMENT REPORTING
FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2022
|Small
|Residential
|SBC Lending
|Business
|Mortgage
|Corporate-
|(in thousands)
|and Acquisitions
|Lending
|Banking
|Other
|Consolidated
|Interest income
|$
|187,051
|$
|18,223
|$
|1,794
|$
|-
|$
|207,068
|Interest expense
|(133,005
|)
|(8,679
|)
|(1,751
|)
|(143,435
|)
|Net interest income before provision for loan losses
|$
|54,046
|$
|9,544
|$
|43
|$
|-
|$
|63,633
|Provision for loan losses
|(32,579
|)
|(1,280
|)
|-
|-
|(33,859
|)
|Net interest income after provision for loan losses
|$
|21,467
|$
|8,264
|$
|43
|$
|-
|$
|29,774
|Non-interest income
|Residential mortgage banking activities
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|549
|$
|-
|$
|549
|Net realized gain (loss) on financial instruments and real estate owned
|(4,163
|)
|7,689
|-
|-
|3,526
|Net unrealized gain (loss) on financial instruments
|13,086
|(489
|)
|(3,167
|)
|-
|9,430
|Servicing income, net
|1,081
|(1,237
|)
|8,799
|-
|8,643
|Income on purchased future receivables, net
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Income on unconsolidated joint ventures
|501
|-
|-
|-
|501
|Other income (loss)
|14,678
|4,920
|(22
|)
|195
|19,771
|Total non-interest income
|$
|25,183
|$
|10,883
|$
|6,159
|$
|195
|$
|42,420
|Non-interest expense
|Employee compensation and benefits
|$
|(4,751
|)
|$
|(8,482
|)
|$
|(4,523
|)
|$
|(1,472
|)
|$
|(19,228
|)
|Allocated employee compensation and benefits from related party
|(300
|)
|-
|-
|(2,700
|)
|(3,000
|)
|Variable income on residential mortgage banking activities
|-
|-
|1,168
|-
|1,168
|Professional fees
|(1,902
|)
|(848
|)
|(172
|)
|(2,329
|)
|(5,251
|)
|Management fees - related party
|-
|-
|-
|(5,224
|)
|(5,224
|)
|Incentive fees - related party
|-
|-
|-
|(2,156
|)
|(2,156
|)
|Loan servicing expense
|(8,094
|)
|(176
|)
|(1,853
|)
|-
|(10,123
|)
|Transaction related expenses
|-
|-
|-
|(5,027
|)
|(5,027
|)
|Other operating expenses
|(5,720
|)
|(4,193
|)
|(1,416
|)
|(1,552
|)
|(12,881
|)
|Total non-interest expense
|$
|(20,767
|)
|$
|(13,699
|)
|$
|(6,796
|)
|$
|(20,460
|)
|$
|(61,722
|)
|Income (loss) before provision for income taxes
|$
|25,883
|$
|5,448
|$
|(594
|)
|$
|(20,265
|)
|$
|10,472
|Total assets
|$
|10,197,876
|$
|835,836
|$
|422,773
|$
|164,492
|$
|11,620,977
READY CAPITAL CORPORATION
UNAUDITED SEGMENT REPORTING
FOR THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2022
|Small
|Residential
|SBC Lending
|Business
|Mortgage
|Corporate-
|(in thousands)
|and Acquisitions
|Lending
|Banking
|Other
|Consolidated
|Interest income
|$
|565,128
|$
|98,089
|$
|7,953
|$
|-
|$
|671,170
|Interest expense
|(364,343
|)
|(27,382
|)
|(8,414
|)
|(635
|)
|(400,774
|)
|Net interest income before provision for loan losses
|$
|200,785
|$
|70,707
|$
|(461
|)
|$
|(635
|)
|$
|270,396
|Provision for loan losses
|(31,471
|)
|(2,971
|)
|-
|-
|(34,442
|)
|Net interest income after provision for loan losses
|$
|169,314
|$
|67,736
|$
|(461
|)
|$
|(635
|)
|$
|235,954
|Non-interest income
|Residential mortgage banking activities
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|23,973
|$
|-
|$
|23,973
|Net realized gain (loss) on financial instruments and real estate owned
|21,813
|31,951
|-
|-
|53,764
|Net unrealized gain (loss) on financial instruments
|23,320
|(1,431
|)
|46,063
|-
|67,952
|Servicing income, net
|4,623
|6,805
|34,497
|-
|45,925
|Income on purchased future receivables, net
|-
|5,490
|-
|-
|5,490
|Income on unconsolidated joint ventures
|11,661
|-
|-
|-
|11,661
|Other income
|29,506
|20,382
|38
|830
|50,756
|Total non-interest income
|$
|90,923
|$
|63,197
|$
|104,571
|$
|830
|$
|259,521
|Non-interest expense
|Employee compensation and benefits
|$
|(29,417
|)
|$
|(40,546
|)
|$
|(24,237
|)
|$
|(5,026
|)
|$
|(99,226
|)
|Allocated employee compensation and benefits from related party
|(955
|)
|-
|-
|(8,594
|)
|(9,549
|)
|Variable expenses on residential mortgage banking activities
|-
|-
|(4,340
|)
|-
|(4,340
|)
|Professional fees
|(7,030
|)
|(5,361
|)
|(791
|)
|(4,911
|)
|(18,093
|)
|Management fees - related party
|-
|-
|-
|(19,295
|)
|(19,295
|)
|Incentive fees - related party
|-
|-
|-
|(3,105
|)
|(3,105
|)
|Loan servicing expense
|(30,107
|)
|(707
|)
|(9,222
|)
|-
|(40,036
|)
|Transaction related expenses
|-
|-
|-
|(13,633
|)
|(13,633
|)
|Other operating expenses
|(23,761
|)
|(17,776
|)
|(7,649
|)
|(6,116
|)
|(55,302
|)
|Total non-interest expense
|$
|(91,270
|)
|$
|(64,390
|)
|$
|(46,239
|)
|$
|(60,680
|)
|$
|(262,579
|)
|Income (loss) before provision for income taxes
|$
|168,967
|$
|66,543
|$
|57,871
|$
|(60,485
|)
|$
|232,896
|Total assets
|$
|10,197,876
|$
|835,836
|$
|422,773
|$
|164,492
|$
|11,620,977