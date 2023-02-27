DJ OSSIAM RISK WEIGHTED ENHANCED COMMODITY EX. GRAINS TR UCITS ETF 1C (USD): Net Asset Value(s)

OSSIAM RISK WEIGHTED ENHANCED COMMODITY EX. GRAINS TR UCITS ETF 1C (USD) (CRWU) OSSIAM RISK WEIGHTED ENHANCED COMMODITY EX. GRAINS TR UCITS ETF 1C (USD): Net Asset Value(s) 27-Feb-2023 / 14:35 CET/CEST

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: OSSIAM RISK WEIGHTED ENHANCED COMMODITY EX. GRAINS TR UCITS ETF 1C (USD)

DEALING DATE: 24/02/2023

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 115.4590

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 20300

CODE: CRWU

