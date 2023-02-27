DJ OSSIAM ESG LOW CARBON SHILLER BARCLAYS CAPE® US SECTOR UCITS ETF - 1A (USD): Net Asset Value(s)
OSSIAM ESG LOW CARBON SHILLER BARCLAYS CAPE® US SECTOR UCITS ETF - 1A (USD) (5HED) OSSIAM ESG LOW CARBON SHILLER BARCLAYS CAPE® US SECTOR UCITS ETF - 1A (USD): Net Asset Value(s) 27-Feb-2023 / 14:40 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: OSSIAM ESG LOW CARBON SHILLER BARCLAYS CAPE® US SECTOR UCITS ETF - 1A (USD)
DEALING DATE: 24/02/2023
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 110.3360
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 6418810
CODE: 5HED
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN: IE00BF92LR56 Category Code: NAV TIDM: 5HED Sequence No.: 226119 EQS News ID: 1569597 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
