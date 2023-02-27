ACRE Acquires The PremiSys Software and Hardware Portfolio and Assets from IDenticard

Acquisition extends ACRE's global customer base and go-to-market, and further consolidates access control applications

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / February 27, 2023 / ACRE, a global leader providing state-of-the-art security systems, has completed its acquisition of the PremiSys software and hardware portfolio and assets.

The security market continues to provide opportunities for ACRE to drive consolidation and acquire technologies that broaden its portfolio and serve the expanding needs of its customer base.

PremiSys' technologies enable organizations to self-manage door access, view integrated video and lockdown facilities. The acquisition also extends opportunities for ACRE in healthcare, education, data centers, and senior living facilities.

"Since its inception, ACRE's overarching goal has been to consolidate access control and customers under one umbrella," said Darren Learmonth, CTO, ACRE. "This acquisition represents another important step in ACRE's transformation, solidifying the company as the leader in the rapidly growing access control market."

This deal follows a history of acquisitive growth for ACRE. In 2021, it purchased Feenics and Matrix to address evolving customer requirements in cloud and enterprise segments, and added SISCO to its growing family of brands in 2022.

The financial details of the transaction were not disclosed.

About ACRE

ACRE is a global leader in the delivery of integrated technologies and services. Since its formation in 2012, ACRE has played an instrumental role in the development and implementation of security technology initiatives on a global scale. Today, ACRE employs more than 500 employees in more than 25 countries. For more information, visit www.acre-co.com.

