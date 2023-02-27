PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pinnacle West Capital Corp. (NYSE: PNW) today reported consolidated net income attributable to common shareholders of $483.6 million, or $4.26 per diluted share, for full-year 2022. This result compares with net income of $618.7 million, or $5.47 per diluted share, in 2021.

For the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2022, Pinnacle West reported a consolidated net loss attributable to common shareholders of $24.0 million, or a loss of $0.21 per diluted share compared with net income of $27.6 million, or $0.24 per share, for the same period in 2021.

The lower 2022 full-year results reflect the unfavorable outcome of the company's prior rate case, which was implemented on Dec. 1, 2021. As a result of that rate decision, the Company is no longer deferring costs related to the Four Corners selective catalytic reduction (SCR) and Ocotillo modernization projects to a regulatory asset. These costs are now reflected in the income statement and result in a reduction in net income.

Other factors negatively affecting 2022 results included lower revenue driven by the inability to continue using alternative revenue accounting treatment for the lost fixed cost recovery (LFCR) mechanism; higher depreciation and amortization expense due to increased plant assets and updated depreciation rates; higher operations and maintenance expense; and an impairment charge related to a non-utility equity investment held by subsidiary Bright Canyon Energy. These negative factors were partially offset by higher revenue driven by the effects of weather; strong customer growth; higher retail sales; increased transmission revenue and lower income taxes.

" The past year was one of our most challenging years in recent memory as we faced major financial headwinds resulting from the outcome of our last rate case," said Pinnacle West Chairman, President and CEO Jeff Guldner. " The effect of that decision by the Arizona Corporation Commission (ACC) required a financial reset and resulted in a 22% decline in year-over-year profitability."

Even so, Guldner said the full-year 2022 financial results came in above budgeted expectations as a direct outcome of favorable weather, robust customer growth, higher-than-expected sales growth and a resolute workforce. " Our employees effectively responded to the challenges thrown their way. We met or exceeded nearly every target we set for ourselves - including delivering strong service reliability to our customers," he added. " By executing on our comprehensive operational and financial strategies, we enter 2023 in a solid position to provide top-level service for our customers and energize Arizona's economic expansion."

Arizona's Economy: Opportunity Amidst Challenges

As the nation faces a weakening economic climate, the Arizona economy is more diverse than ever. With a record number of people, businesses and advanced manufacturing giants moving to the state, the company's service territory remains among the fastest growing in the nation.

Arizona Public Service Co. (APS), the company's principal subsidiary, experienced customer growth of 2.1% in 2022 and anticipates additional growth in the range of 1.5% to 2.5% through 2025.

Annual retail electricity sales increased 2.4% in 2022 compared with the prior year and are expected to average an incredible 4.5% to 6.5% annually through 2025 after already averaging a solid 2.5% for the past three years.

Making Customers Our Priority

Employees remain committed to putting customers first and achieving an industry-leading best-in-class customer experience. As a result, extraordinary progress was made on that front in 2022. APS earned customer ratings making it one of the most improved utilities in the nation for both residential and business customer satisfaction as rated by J.D. Power (JDP).

Compared to 2021, APS achieved quartile gains in every single driver of residential customer satisfaction, firmly lifting the company into the second quartile nationally. Consequently, overall residential satisfaction is now above industry benchmarks when compared to the company's large investor-owned peers. APS's strongest performing drivers for the year were Customer Care (phone and digital), Power Quality & Reliability, Corporate Citizenship, and Billing & Payment.

Additionally, JDP's Business 2022 full-year results place the company in the top - or first - quartile of utilities nationally for business customers.

Advancing Arizona's Clean Energy Future

Following the third anniversary of its Clean Energy Commitment, the company continues to advance its goal of providing customers with 100% clean, carbon-free electricity by 2050 - while taking the necessary steps to maintain reliability and affordable prices for customers over the long term.

Since 2020, the company has procured 2,115 megawatts of energy resources, consisting primarily of carbon-free solar and energy storage facilities across our system. This year alone, the company expects to add 210 MWs of utility-scale solar energy, 238 MWs of wind energy, and 341 MWs of energy storage.

According to Guldner, a balanced energy portfolio, including continued reliance on Palo Verde Generating Station; natural gas-fired generation as a transitional resource; a gradual, well-planned departure from coal; and expanded energy efficiency and demand-side management programs " will help us maintain affordability and reliability for our customers during the clean energy transition."

" This approach, combined with ongoing investments in the grid, provides a modernized, resilient and hardened system," he stated.

Financial Outlook

For 2023, the company estimates its consolidated earnings guidance will be in the range of $3.95 to $4.15 per diluted share on a weather-normalized basis. Key factors and assumptions underlying the 2023 outlook can be found in the year-end/fourth-quarter 2022 earnings presentation slides at pinnaclewest.com/investors.

General Information

Pinnacle West Capital Corp., an energy holding company based in Phoenix, has consolidated assets of approximately $23 billion, about 6,300 megawatts of generating capacity and nearly 5,900 employees in Arizona and New Mexico. Through its principal subsidiary, Arizona Public Service, the company provides retail electricity service to more than 1.3 million Arizona homes and businesses. For more information about Pinnacle West, visit the company's website at pinnaclewest.com.

Earnings per share amounts in this news release are based on average diluted common shares outstanding. For more information on Pinnacle West's operating statistics and earnings, please visit pinnaclewest.com/investors.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (unaudited) (dollars and shares in thousands, except per share amounts) THREE MONTHS ENDED TWELVE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 30, DECEMBER 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Operating Revenues $ 1,009,314 $ 798,857 $ 4,324,385 $ 3,803,835 Operating Expenses Fuel and purchased power 455,316 257,037 1,629,343 1,152,551 Operations and maintenance 271,680 261,936 987,072 954,067 Depreciation and amortization 189,704 170,782 753,195 650,875 Taxes other than income taxes 54,779 58,053 220,370 234,639 Other expenses 1,084 1,032 2,494 6,393 Total 972,563 748,840 3,592,474 2,998,525 Operating Income 36,751 50,017 731,911 805,310 Other Income (Deductions) Allowance for equity funds used during construction 14,297 11,188 45,263 41,737 Pension and other postretirement non-service credits - net 24,748 28,440 98,487 112,541 Other income 2,311 8,492 7,916 45,100 Other expense (37,634 ) (10,288 ) (52,385 ) (25,396 ) Total 3,722 37,832 99,281 173,982 Interest Expense Interest charges 77,892 65,532 283,569 254,314 Allowance for borrowed funds used during construction (8,983 ) (5,586 ) (28,030 ) (21,052 ) Total 68,909 59,946 255,539 233,262 Income Before Income Taxes (28,436 ) 27,903 575,653 746,030 Income Taxes (8,750 ) (3,987 ) 74,827 110,086 Net Income (19,686 ) 31,890 500,826 635,944 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 4,306 4,306 17,224 17,224 Net Income Attributable To Common Shareholders $ (23,992 ) $ 27,584 $ 483,602 $ 618,720 Weighted-Average Common Shares Outstanding - Basic 113,298 113,005 113,196 112,910 Weighted-Average Common Shares Outstanding - Diluted 113,535 113,232 113,416 113,192 Earnings Per Weighted-Average Common Share Outstanding Net income attributable to common shareholders - basic $ (0.21 ) $ 0.24 $ 4.27 $ 5.48 Net income attributable to common shareholders - diluted $ (0.21 ) $ 0.24 $ 4.26 $ 5.47

