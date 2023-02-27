Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, February 27
[27.02.2023]
TABULA ICAV
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|27.02.23
|IE000LZC9NM0
|17,540,182.00
|USD
|-1,250,000.0000
|130,350,586.71
|7.4315
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|27.02.23
|IE000DOZYQJ7
|9,754,790.00
|EUR
|-210,000.0000
|70,799,298.85
|7.2579
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|27.02.23
|IE000GETKIK8
|5,648,151.00
|GBP
|-340,000.0000
|56,773,486.06
|10.0517
|Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF (USD)
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|27.02.23
|IE000XIITCN5
|1,750,506.00
|GBP
|-70,000.0000
|17,398,393.36
|9.9391
|Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|27.02.23
|IE000HKX6U62
|764,510.00
|SEK
|0
|94,745,034.06
|123.9291