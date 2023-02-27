Salt Communications to deliver keynote at World Police Summit - 'Secure Communications for Policing'

DUBAI, UAE, Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Salt Communications - a Northern Ireland-based cybersecurity company who provide secure enterprise mobile communications solutions to organisations across the globe- are delivering a technical presentation regarding ' Secure Communications for Policing' at the World Police Summit (WPS) hosted by Dubai Police and taking place from 7 - 9 March 2023 at the Dubai World Trade Centre, United Arab Emirates.

Held under the Patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Dubai, the World Police Summit is being held at a time where growing security tensions around the world have heightened the need to bolster collaboration amongst police forces and explore novel technology solutions that will advance the creation of safer societies.

The World Police Summit serves as a forum for the security industry to interact with international trends that have an impact on policing and law enforcement, as well as to discuss the difficulties and cutting-edge developments in the fields of crime prevention, forensic science, anti-narcotics, police innovation, and drones.

A one-of-a-kind international law enforcement marketplace, the World Police Summit Exhibition is teeming with cutting-edge policing and security technologies, services, and solutions. The Exhibition and Conference will offer an unrivalled chance to examine the most recent ideas, new-to-market goods, and technological advancements in the international security business.

"The World Police Summit is a unique and prestigious event for global police decision makers, so it is a great privilege to have the chance to talk about Salt's progress with the most innovative police services in the world. We work with many respected policing clients across the globe, so we are looking forward to delving into the necessity of having full control over your confidential communications for those institutions who may not have taken that step yet." said Joe Boyle CEO at Salt Communications.

Commenting on the participation, Scott Hanna, Senior Business Development Manager at Invest Northern Ireland - UAE, Oman, and Bahrain, stated: "Northern Ireland is a world leading cyber hub with a wide range of leading homegrown International growth companies, such as Salt Communications. Salt Communications' acceptance to be a speaker at the World Police Summit further validates why we have decided to sponsor this event, as we aim to achieve the 10x economic vision published by the Department for the Economy and promote and showcase Northern Ireland's capability in cybersecurity, defence, and police sectors."

To watch Salt Communications CEO Joe Boyle live at the event visit the Dubai World Centre on 8th March 2023 at 11AM GTS. To set up a meeting with our senior management during the World Police Summit 2023 please contact info@saltcommunications.com

