Biomek and Echo Liquid Handlers now pair with Acoustic Ejection Mass Spectrometry technology from SCIEX

At SLAS 2023, SCIEX, a global leader in life science analytical technologies, announces a new collaboration with Beckman Coulter Life Sciences, a global leader in laboratory workflow automation and innovation, to provide comprehensive workflows for high-throughput screening, HT-ADME and synthetic biology studies. The Echo® MS system, built on Acoustic Ejection Mass Spectrometry technology from SCIEX, is now compatible with the Biomek and Echo liquid handler lines from Beckman Coulter Life Sciences.

The Beckman Coulter Life Sciences automatic liquid handling solutions are comprised of the Echo and Biomek lines. Both offer a broad range of flexible and scalable liquid handling solutions for a variety of workflows. Customers with existing or planned installations of Echo and Biomek Liquid Handlers can connect them to the Echo® MS system and automate sample handling.

"Collaborating with the life sciences community to accelerate answers through automation and innovative solutions is what drives us every day at Beckman Coulter Life Sciences," said Amy Yoder, Director of Product Management for Automation and Genomics at Beckman Coulter Life Sciences. "Through this collaboration with SCIEX, we are elated to showcase the powerful combination of our Biomek and Echo Liquid Handlers with the SCIEX Echo® MS system and CE analysis instrumentation, and the workflow enhancements this might provide in a variety of areas, including early drug discovery."

"With this collaboration, and the announcement earlier today about our collaboration with HighRes Biosolutions, there are now three leaders in the space set to support our customers as they explore best-in-class solutions," said Jose Castro Perez, Senior Director of Market Development at SCIEX.

Learn more about the Echo® MS system and Cellario at SLAS 2023. Two seminars will be presented:

"Breaking through the bottlenecks of conventional LC/MS-MS: Acoustic Ejection Mass Spectrometry for high throughput screening," presented by SCIEX, on February 28, 8:30 10:00 a.m. PST.

"Cellario: Harnessing the Power of Dynamic Scheduling to Execute Multiple Assays in Parallel," presented by HighRes Biosolutions, on February 27, 12:00 1:30 p.m. PST.

About SCIEX

SCIEX delivers solutions for the precision detection and quantification of molecules, empowering our customers to protect and advance the wellness and safety of all. We have been at the forefront of the field of mass spectrometry for 50 years. From the launch of the first ever commercially successful triple quadrupole in 1981, we have developed groundbreaking technologies and solutions that influence life-changing research and outcomes.

Today, we continue to pioneer robust solutions in mass spectrometry and capillary electrophoresis. Our customers can quickly respond to environmental hazards, better understand biomarkers relevant to disease, improve patient care in the clinic, bring relevant drugs to market faster and keep food healthier and safer.

That's why thousands of life science experts around the world choose SCIEX to get the answers they can trust to better inform critical decisions that positively impact lives.

For more information, visit sciex.com.

About Beckman Coulter Life Sciences

Life sciences. Research. Precision manufacturing. If your life's calling is in any of these or related fields, you need to know Beckman Coulter Life Sciences. Our mission is to empower those seeking answers to life's important scientific and healthcare questions. Since 1935, the Beckman name has been synonymous with technologies that simplify and automate complex biomedical testing. Decades later, our global organization also came to embody the scientific legacy of the Coulter name. Today, Beckman Coulter Life Sciences is a trusted, worldwide resource for tools to help optimize research and manufacturing efficiency. Centrifuges. Particle counters/analyzers. Automated liquid handlers. Flow cytometers. Genomic reagents. All these products-and many more-continue to make a difference in people's lives by improving the productivity of dedicated scientists, quality control experts and others. Wherever people need answers, from prestigious universities and major pharmaceutical companies, to small biotech startups, food/beverage and electronics manufacturing facilities, you can find Beckman Coulter Life Sciences. For more details, visit beckman.com/contact-us

