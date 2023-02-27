Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 27.02.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
Nach Ad-hoc-Meldung: Die nächste Kursverdopplung diese Woche?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
27.02.2023 | 16:22
111 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Danske Andelskassers Bank A/S - rights issue, admission to trading and official listing of subscription rights

Danske Andelskassers Bank A/S - rights issue, admission to trading and official
listing of subscription rights 


Subscription rights in Danske Andelskassers Bank A/S will be admitted to
trading and official listing on Nasdaq Copenhagen as per 28 February 2023. As
of the same date, ISIN DK0060299063 (DAB) will be traded excl. of subscription
rights. 


ISIN:      DK0062268256                          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Name:      Danske Andelskassers Bank, T-ret                
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Proportion:   5:1 (DK)                            
         Shareholders in Danske Andelskassers Bank A/S will be allocated
         1 subscription right for each existing share. 5 subscription 
         rights entitle the shareholder to subscribe for 1 new share at
         the subscription price                    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Trade in     28 February 2023 - 13 March 2023                
 subscription                                  
 rights (both                                  
 days                                      
 included):                                   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:  284390                             
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook Code: DAB T                             
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
                                        
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Market Segment  OMX CPH Rights (subscription & bonus)/15            
 / no                                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Tick Size /no  MiFID II tick size table/230                  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
MIC Code     XCSE                              
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------


Danske Andelskassers Bank A/S makes a rights issue of 37,182,462 new shares
with a nominal value of DKK 2 per share. Subscription price is DKK 9 per share
of DKK 2. Subscription period: 2 March 2023 - 15 March 2023, both days
included. 


For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66
Kostenloser Report: Das sind die neuen Megatrends
Gibt es heute überhaupt noch richtige Megatrends? Ja! Welche das sind, warum sich ein Investment lohnen könnte und was Anleger dabei beachten sollen, das alles erfahren Sie im neuen Report von Dr. Dennis Riedl. Als besonderes Extra stellt der Trendfolge-Experte einen vielversprechenden Geheimtipp vor. Das sollten Sie sich unbedingt anschauen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.