Global Sustainability Consulting Market Set to Reach USD 14.1 Billion by 2031, With a Sustainable CAGR Of 5.4% | Growth Market Reports

PUNE, India, Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a recent market study published by Growth Market Reports, titled, "Sustainability Consulting Market by Service Type (Strategic Planning, Auditing & Verification, Testing, Technical Support, and Marketing), Application (Corporate Sustainability, Climate Resilience & Decarbonization, Equity & Social Inclusion, Society & Policies, Circular Economy, and Finance), End-user (Manufacturing & Processing, Mining, Oil & Gas, Chemicals, Agriculture, Energy & Utilities, Building & Construction, Food & Beverage, NGOs, Government & Regulators, and Others), and Region: Size, Share, Trends, and Opportunity Analysis, 2023-2031", the market was valued at USD 8.8 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 14.1 billion, expanding at a CAGR of 5.4% by the end of 2031. The market growth is attributed to rising environmental awareness, increasing focus on social inclusion, and strict government regulations.





The report covers comprehensive data on emerging trends, market drivers, growth opportunities, and restraints that can change the market dynamics of the industry. It provides an in-depth analysis of the market segments which include service type, application, and competitor analysis.

This report also includes a complete analysis of sustainability consulting industry players and covers their latest developments, product portfolio, pricing, mergers, acquisitions, and collaborations. Moreover, it provides crucial strategies that are helping market players to expand their market share.

Highlights on the Segments of the Sustainability Consulting Market

In terms of service type, the market is classified as strategic planning, auditing & verification, testing, technical support, and marketing. The strategic planning segment is anticipated to expand at a sustainable CAGR during the forecast period. The rising requirements for sustainability strategizing across global corporations is one of the major factors boosting segment growth.

Based on application, the global sustainability consulting market is segmented into corporate sustainability, climate resilience & decarbonization, equity & social inclusion, society & policies, circular economy, and finance. The climate resilience & decarbonization segment is expected to grow at a significant pace during the forecast period. The growing climate awareness and strict government guidelines for environmental preservation are some of the major aspects driving the growth of the segment.

On the basis of the end-user, the market is segmented into manufacturing & processing, mining, oil & gas, chemicals, agriculture, energy & utilities, building & construction, food & beverage, NGOs, government & regulators, and others. The manufacturing & processing segment is projected to grow at a substantial growth rate during the forecast period. owing to increasing demand for adopting sustainable solutions in manufacturing and processing operations.

Based on regions, the global sustainability consulting market is segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America is projected to dominate the market through the forecast period. The market in the region is driven by an increasing focus by corporations to establish balance in environmental, economic, and social aspects.

Key Takeaways from the Study:

Sustainability practices are adopted to balance environmental, social, and economical factors to meet current needs without compromising on future growth potentials. Global enterprises are required to meet certain sustainability goals to fulfill guidelines set by governments.

Companies are opting for sustainability consulting services for the careful inclusion of various aspects to achieve sustainable progress. The enterprise's CSR includes fulfilling criteria such as social inclusion, gender equality, balanced economic growth, and environmental protection measures, among others.

The increasing environmental awareness and strict government regulations on corporations for fulfilling sustainable growth goals and meeting net zero emissions by 2050 are some of the major drivers for the sustainability consulting market.

The growing industrialization in emerging economies such as India and China is likely to expand opportunities for global market growth. Furthermore, the inclusion of sustainability measures by SMEs and several new sectors is expected to create lucrative growth prospects for the prominent players in the market.

and is likely to expand opportunities for global market growth. Furthermore, the inclusion of sustainability measures by SMEs and several new sectors is expected to create lucrative growth prospects for the prominent players in the market. Sustainability consulting is advantageous for taking minor to major aspects into consideration to have an improved understanding of sustainability needs within the organization's structure and operations.

The manufacturing & processing end-user segment is anticipated to register a robust growth rate during the projection period owing to the growing demand for implementing sustainable eco-friendly solutions in manufacturing and processing operations.

Read 201 Pages Research Report with Detailed ToC on "Sustainability Consulting Market by Service Type (Strategic Planning, Auditing & Verification, Testing, Technical Support, and Marketing), Application (Corporate Sustainability, Climate Resilience & Decarbonization, Equity & Social Inclusion, Society & Policies, Circular Economy, and Finance), End-user (Manufacturing & Processing, Mining, Oil & Gas, Chemicals, Agriculture, Energy & Utilities, Building & Construction, Food & Beverage, NGOs, Government & Regulators, and Others), and Region (Asia Pacific, North America, Latin America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Analysis, Growth, Share, Size, Trends, and Forecast 2023 - 2031"

