Montag, 27.02.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
Nach Ad-hoc-Meldung: Die nächste Kursverdopplung diese Woche?
WKN: A3C9V4 ISIN: BMG702782084 
Tradegate
24.02.23
17:03 Uhr
0,902 Euro
-0,020
-2,17 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
PR Newswire
27.02.2023
Petra Diamonds Ltd - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Petra Diamonds Ltd - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, February 27

27 February 2023LSE: PDL

Petra Diamonds Limited

("Petra", "the Company" or "the Group")

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by Director/PDMR Shareholding

The Company was notified on 24 and 27 February 2023 of the purchase of shares in the Company by Varda Shine, Senior Independent Non-Executive Director of Petra Diamonds Limited.

Varda Shine, Senior Independent Non-Executive Director and Chair of Petra's Remuneration Committee, has purchased 24,755 ordinary shares of 0.05 pence each ("Shares") in the Company at an average price of 80.6 pence per Share. As a result of these trades, Varda Shine now holds 24,755 Shares representing approximately 0.013% of the Company's issued share capital.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
NameVarda Shine
Reason for the notification
Position/statusSenior Independent Non-Executive Director
Initial notification/AmendmentInitial Notification
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
NamePetra Diamonds Limited
LEI213800X4QZIAVSA12860
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the Financial instrument, type
of instrument
Identification code		Ordinary shares of 0.05p per share par value


BMG702782084
Nature of the transactionPurchase of ordinary shares
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
80.6p24,755
Aggregated information
24,755
£19,956.28
Date of the transaction24 February 2023
Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

~ Ends ~

For further information, please contact:

Petra Diamonds, London Telephone: +44 20 7494 8203

Patrick Pittaway investorrelations@petradiamonds.com Julia Stone

About Petra Diamonds Limited

Petra Diamonds is a leading independent diamond mining group and a supplier of gem quality rough diamonds to the international market. The Company's portfolio incorporates interests in three underground producing mines in South Africa (Finsch, Cullinan Mine and Koffiefontein) and one open pit mine in Tanzania (Williamson).

Petra's strategy is to focus on value rather than volume production by optimising recoveries from its high-quality asset base in order to maximise their efficiency and profitability. The Group has a significant resource base which supports the potential for long-life operations.

Petra strives to conduct all operations according to the highest ethical standards and only operates in countries which are members of the Kimberley Process. The Group aims to generate tangible value for each of its stakeholders, thereby contributing to the socio-economic development of its host countries and supporting long-term sustainable operations to the benefit of its employees, partners and communities.

Petra is quoted with a premium listing on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange under the ticker 'PDL'. The Group's loan notes, due in 2026, are listed on the Irish Stock Exchange and admitted to trading on the Global Exchange Market. For more information, visit www.petradiamonds.com.

© 2023 PR Newswire
