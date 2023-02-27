Anzeige
GlobeNewswire
27.02.2023 | 16:58
99 Leser



Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Ellen AB receives observation status (126/23)

On February 24, 2023, Ellen AB disclosed its annual financial statement of 2022
with information on the company's financial situation. 

The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that an issuer can be given
observation status if there is material adverse uncertainty in respect of the
issuer's financial position. 

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the shares in
Ellen AB (ELN, ISIN code SE0014730347, order book ID 042472) shall be given
observation status. 

For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement &
Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50.
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
