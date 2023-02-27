3D Cinema Screen Market to reach $548.3 Billion, Globally, by 2031 at 15.8% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Rise in demand for high quality movies with upgraded VFX that provides viewers with a superior virtual reality experience and deployment of digital projection systems to display high-definition motion pictures employing 3D technologies drive the growth of the global 3D cinema screen market

PORTLAND, Ore., Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "3D Cinema Screen Market by Type (Large Screen, Oversized Screen), by Application (Residential, Commercial): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031." According to the report, the global 3D cinema industry generated $132.7 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $548.3 billion by 2031 witnessing a CAGR of 15.8% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chains, regional landscapes, and competitive scenarios.





Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities:

Rise in demand for high quality movies with upgraded VFX that provides viewers with a superior virtual reality experience and deployment of digital projection systems to display high-definition motion pictures employing 3D technologies drive the growth of the global 3D cinema screen market. However, 3D cinema screens are still somewhat expensive, and many require additional infrastructure development in theaters such as adjustment of seating arrangement. Also, viewers must be at a particular distance from the screen for the best experience, and the display must span a wide field of vision to accommodate all spectator positions, resulting in inescapable compromises with spatial or angular resolutions which restrict the market growth. On the other hand, rise in infrastructure development across emerging nations has resulted to boost the demand for entertainment hubs. Growing construction of 3D movie theatre due to rising population of millennials and GenZ spending on movies will present new growth opportunities for the global graphene electronics market in the coming years.

COVID-19 Scenario:

The COVID-19 pandemic negatively impacted the 3D cinema screen industry. Movie theatres and multiplexes were shut down as the shooting was halted, and movie releases were delayed throughout the pandemic.

However, due to import-export restrictions, closed borders, and supply chain disruptions, the demand for 3D cinema screens in cinema halls, large venues, shopping centers, and auditoriums was severely impacted.

Moreover, the global market for 3D cinema screen has recovered slowly and steadily in the post-pandemic.

The large screen segment to dominate in terms of revenue during the forecast period:

Based on type, the large screen segment contributed to the largest share of more than half of the global 3D cinema screen market in 2021 and is expected to maintain progressive growth during the forecast period. The segment is driven by the high research & development spending from manufacturers to introduce advanced screening solutions, rising disposable income of consumers, and others. However, the oversized screen segment is projected to witness the fastest CAGR of 16.8% during the forecast period, owing to the rising number of theatres, growing commercial events & seminars, and others.

The commercial segment to rule the roost:

Based on application, the commercial segment garnered the highest share in 2021, holding more than two-thirds of the global 3D cinema screen market revenue and is expected to retain its dominance by 2031. This is mainly due to rising commercial offices infrastructure across developed and developing economies. On the other hand, the residential segment would portray the fastest CAGR of 17.2% during the forecast period. This is due to the high spending from government and infrastructure development authorities to boost smart residential buildings.

Asia-Pacific garnered the major share in 2021:

By region, Asia-Pacific garnered the highest share in 2021, accounting for around two-thirds of the global 3D cinema screen market revenue and is expected to rule the roost during the forecast period. This is due to the presence of major countries like China, Japan, and India that are manufacturing and exporting consumer electronics goods globally. However, Europe region is projected to witness the fastest CAGR of 16.6% from 2022 to 2031, owing to the increasing penetration of large oversized screen across this region mainly because of rising commercial events.

Leading Market Players:

Sony Corporation

harkness screens

Samsung Electronics Co Ltd

IMAX Corporation

ekran system

Ballantyne Strong

Galalite Screens

Severtson Screen

The report analyzes these key players in the global 3D cinema screen market. These players have adopted various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, developments, and product portfolios of the players.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the 3d cinema screen market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing 3d cinema screen market opportunities.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the 3d cinema screen market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global 3d cinema screen market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

3D Cinema Screen Market Key Segments:

Type

Large Screen

Oversized Screen

Application

Residential

Commercial

By Region

North America (U.S., Canada , Mexico )

(U.S., , ) Europe (UK, Germany , France , Spain , Italy , Rest of Europe )

(UK, , , , , Rest of ) Asia-Pacific ( China , India , Japan , South Korea , Australia , Rest of Asia-Pacific )

( , , , , , Rest of ) LAMEA ( Brazil , UAE, Saudi Arabia , South Africa , Rest of LAMEA)

