ZTE Corporation: Hotel Star, China Mobile and ZTE secure GSMA 5G Smart Production Challenge Award

BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ZTE Corporation (0763.HK / 000063.SZ), a global leading provider of information and communication technology solutions, Hotel Star and China Mobile have been rewarded GSMA 5G Smart Production Challenge Award at the 2023 GSMA 5G Industry Challenge for its "5G Enables Digital Transformation of Manufacturing" project.

GSMA 5G awards are among the most prestigious awards of the telecoms industry. This accolade has recognized ZTE's achievements and contributions in the telecoms industry, and verified how ZTE has come a long way helping more vertical industries to benefit from the cutting-edge private 5G technologies.

The SMEs (Small- and Medium-sized Enterprise) account for the vast majority, in terms of number of enterprises, of vertical industries such as manufacturing, and they are no less enthusiastic about modernizing their businesses with mobile network technologies. However, the challenges to these SMEs are often much greater than to the big enterprises, due to unfavorable scale of economy related to infrastructure, human resource and budget. It has always been one of the biggest hurdles for them to overcome before they enjoy more productive and efficient businesses.

ZTE and China Mobile, backed up with technology innovations, have been committed to addressing these issues with their customers and partners. Bai Gang, Vice President of ZTE, said: "Bringing 5G to smart manufacturing has always been one of our goals in helping vertical industries. SMEs are particularly challenging for a powerful and sustainable 5G to materialize, and we are very pleased to see that the NodeEngine based private 5G innovations really help. They enable very capable and easy-to-use private 5G, so the enterprises can integrate and digitalize their core production."

"Edge computing capabilities, integrated right into the existing 5G base station, is one such innovation that tackles the core challenges for SME's digital transformation, in that it offers much needed infrastructure for applications such as machine vision and AGV with the smallest possible network footprint, flexible capacity and easy-to-use integration with the enterprises' existing apps and systems." added Bai Gang.

Deng Wei, Director of Department of Wireless Communication and Terminal Technology, China Mobile Research Institute, said: "China Mobile actively builds a new information service system of "connection + computing power + capability", innovates an intelligent and simplified 5G private network solution. Relies on intelligent industrial cloud base stations, the agile deployment of cloud, network and industrial services and intelligent coordination of network and services can be achieved. The duration of private network commissioning and service deployment can be shortened to the hour level, and the service latency can be stabilized to within 10 ms, facilitating industrial digital development. In the future, China Mobile will continue to work with partners to strengthen the capabilities of intelligent industrial cloud base stations, expand the scope of application scenarios, and achieve in-depth integration and large-scale application of the 5G+ industry."

The joint efforts and achievements of ZTE, China Mobile and Hotel Star are just one of the many successful cases of ZTE and China Mobile in the industries by and large. Moving forward, the three parties will stay committed to innovating private 5G technologies and bringing them to more enterprise and industries for a better digital future for everyone.

