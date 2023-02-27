Bloomberg Volunteers Make a Powerful Impact Around the World

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 27, 2023 / Bloomberg

Philanthropy and service are an integral part of Bloomberg's culture, and every employee in every one of our offices makes that commitment possible, giving back to the cities in which we live and work to create lasting impact. With our unique insight into data and news and continual focus on innovation, we look to address unmet needs in our communities, deepen engagement with our colleagues, clients and partners, and improve lives around the world.

As the most vulnerable in our local communities face growing social and economic challenges, and the impact of climate change and political unrest accelerates disaster relief efforts around the world, the collective efforts of our global workforce continue to make a significant impact in the cities where we live and work.

In 2022, a record-breaking 18,382 Bloomberg employees from 111 cities around the world came together as part of our Best of Bloomberg volunteering, giving and access programs, resulting in 131,487 hours of service and over $10.2 million of critical funding being contributed to both global and local needs and causes of personal importance to our employees. These collaborations facilitated the distribution of emergency relief kits as well as much needed food and essential items; provided access and opportunity to under-represented individuals in the fields of finance, technology and journalism; and restored and conserved urban green spaces and local wetlands.

Watch a selection of employees' volunteer projects here.

This year, we're aiming to make an even greater impact as we continue to leverage our employees' time and talents alongside the resources of our business and our vast network of non-profit partners to create a more equitable post-pandemic recovery and to respond to emerging needs in our local communities.

Discover more about life at Bloomberg and our career opportunities.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Bloomberg on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Bloomberg

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/bloomberg

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Bloomberg

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/740929/Bloomberg-Volunteers-Make-a-Powerful-Impact-Around-the-World