Montag, 27.02.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
Nach Ad-hoc-Meldung: Die nächste Kursverdopplung diese Woche?
WKN: A2DTCZ ISIN: SE0009947740 Ticker-Symbol: 8T0 
Frankfurt
27.02.23
13:59 Uhr
0,062 Euro
-0,002
-3,44 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
ACCESSWIRE
27.02.2023 | 18:02
98 Leser
Invitation to Conference Call regarding Promore Pharma's Interim Report for the Fourth Quarter 2022

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESSWIRE / February 27, 2023 / Promore Pharma (STO:PROMO)(FRA:8T0) Promore Pharma AB (publ) publishes its interim report for the forth quarter 2022 on 28 February 2023.

The day after, the 1 March at 10:00 CET, the company will host a webcast telephone conference with President and CEO Jonas Ekblom. After the presentation there will be a Q&A session. The conference call will be held in Swedish and can be accessed via computer, tablet, or telephone.

The number of attendees is limited, please register for the conference in advance on the following link:
https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/8650484027141753696

The conference call will be recorded and made available on the company's website after the call, and on Västra Hamnen Corporate Finance Youtube channel.

About Promore Pharma

Promore Pharma is a biopharmaceutical company that develops pharmaceutical product candidates for bioactive wound care. Today, the company has two drug candidates in late clinical development stages, that are based on endogenous peptides, and thus have a strong safety profile. These two products are intended for treatment of chronic wounds, and prevention of scarring on the skin and other tissues. The company is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market.

For additional information, please contact

Jonas Ekblom, CEO
Phone: [+46] 736 777 540
E-mail: jonas.ekblom@promorepharma.com

Erik Magnusson, CFO
Phone: [+46] 708 565 245
E-mail: erik.magnusson@promorepharma.com

Promore Pharmas Certified Adviser is Erik Penser Bank
Tel: [+46] 8-463 83 00
E-mail: certifiedadviser@penser.se

Attachments

Invitation to Conference Call regarding Promore Pharma's Interim Report for the Fourth Quarter 2022

SOURCE: Promore Pharma

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/740970/Invitation-to-Conference-Call-regarding-Promore-Pharmas-Interim-Report-for-the-Fourth-Quarter-2022

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
