Aggregated presentation by day and by market
|Name of the issuer
|Identity code of the Issuer
|Day of the transaction
|Identity code of the financial
instrument
|Total daily volume (in
number of shares)
|Daily weighted average
purchase price of the shares*
|Market (MIC Code)
|LEGRAND SA
|969500XXRPGD7HCAFA90
|20/02/2023
|FR0010307819
101 421
88,8244
XPAR
|LEGRAND SA
|969500XXRPGD7HCAFA90
|22/02/2023
|FR0010307819
104 579
87,6276
XPAR
|* Rounded to four decimal places
|TOTAL
206 000
88,2168
