Regulatory News:
In accordance with the authorization given by the ordinary shareholders' general meeting on May 25, 2022 to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TotalEnergies SE (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from February 20 to February 24, 2023:
Transaction Date
Total daily volume
Daily weighted
Amount of
Market (MIC Code)
20/02/2023
300,695
58.946782
17,725,002.61
XPAR
20/02/2023
110,000
58.957137
6,485,285.07
CEUX
20/02/2023
15,000
58.955419
884,331.29
TQEX
20/02/2023
10,000
58.955558
589,555.58
AQEU
21/02/2023
292,758
58.727275
17,192,879.57
XPAR
21/02/2023
120,000
58.726365
7,047,163.80
CEUX
21/02/2023
15,000
58.728402
880,926.03
TQEX
21/02/2023
10,000
58.729494
587,294.94
AQEU
22/02/2023
296,816
58.295751
17,303,111.63
XPAR
22/02/2023
120,000
58.299668
6,995,960.16
CEUX
22/02/2023
15,000
58.303129
874,546.94
TQEX
22/02/2023
10,000
58.298236
582,982.36
AQEU
23/02/2023
292,978
58.961127
17,274,313.07
XPAR
23/02/2023
120,000
58.966015
7,075,921.80
CEUX
23/02/2023
15,000
58.974516
884,617.74
TQEX
23/02/2023
10,000
58.966994
589,669.94
AQEU
24/02/2023
294,523
59.011440
17,380,226.34
XPAR
24/02/2023
120,000
59.011942
7,081,433.04
CEUX
24/02/2023
15,000
59.010712
885,160.68
TQEX
24/02/2023
10,000
59.010340
590,103.40
AQEU
Total
2,192,770
58.788877
128,910,485.99
Transaction details
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the TotalEnergies website: https://totalenergies.com/investors/shares-and-dividends/total-shares/info/company-share-transactions
