Regulatory News:

In accordance with the authorization given by the ordinary shareholders' general meeting on May 25, 2022 to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TotalEnergies SE (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from February 20 to February 24, 2023:

Transaction Date Total daily volume

(number of shares) Daily weighted

average purchase

price of shares

(EUR/share) Amount of

transactions (EUR) Market (MIC Code) 20/02/2023 300,695 58.946782 17,725,002.61 XPAR 20/02/2023 110,000 58.957137 6,485,285.07 CEUX 20/02/2023 15,000 58.955419 884,331.29 TQEX 20/02/2023 10,000 58.955558 589,555.58 AQEU 21/02/2023 292,758 58.727275 17,192,879.57 XPAR 21/02/2023 120,000 58.726365 7,047,163.80 CEUX 21/02/2023 15,000 58.728402 880,926.03 TQEX 21/02/2023 10,000 58.729494 587,294.94 AQEU 22/02/2023 296,816 58.295751 17,303,111.63 XPAR 22/02/2023 120,000 58.299668 6,995,960.16 CEUX 22/02/2023 15,000 58.303129 874,546.94 TQEX 22/02/2023 10,000 58.298236 582,982.36 AQEU 23/02/2023 292,978 58.961127 17,274,313.07 XPAR 23/02/2023 120,000 58.966015 7,075,921.80 CEUX 23/02/2023 15,000 58.974516 884,617.74 TQEX 23/02/2023 10,000 58.966994 589,669.94 AQEU 24/02/2023 294,523 59.011440 17,380,226.34 XPAR 24/02/2023 120,000 59.011942 7,081,433.04 CEUX 24/02/2023 15,000 59.010712 885,160.68 TQEX 24/02/2023 10,000 59.010340 590,103.40 AQEU Total 2,192,770 58.788877 128,910,485.99

Transaction details

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the TotalEnergies website: https://totalenergies.com/investors/shares-and-dividends/total-shares/info/company-share-transactions

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies is a global multi-energy company that produces and markets energies: oil and biofuels, natural gas and green gases, renewables and electricity. Our more than 100,000 employees are committed to energy that is ever more affordable, cleaner, more reliable and accessible to as many people as possible. Active in more than 130 countries, TotalEnergies puts sustainable development in all its dimensions at the heart of its projects and operations to contribute to the well-being of people.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230227005573/en/

Contacts:

TotalEnergies contacts

Media Relations: +33 1 47 44 46 99 l presse@totalenergies.com l @TotalEnergiesPR

Investor Relations: +33 1 47 44 46 46 l ir@totalenergies.com