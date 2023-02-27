Anzeige
Montag, 27.02.2023
Nach Ad-hoc-Meldung: Die nächste Kursverdopplung diese Woche?
PR Newswire
27.02.2023 | 18:18
Ankura Announces 2023 Senior Managing Director Promotions

Ankura promotes 14 professionals to Senior Managing Director across the globe

NEW YORK, Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ankura Consulting, LLC ("Ankura"), a leading global expert services and advisory firm, announced today the promotion of 14 of its professionals to Senior Managing Director, underscoring its significant global growth story and continued commitment to investing in its talented professionals that drive unparalleled results for clients.

Ankura Logo

Kevin Lavin, Ankura's Chief Executive Officer, said: "I want to congratulate our newly promoted Senior Managing Directors and celebrate their tremendous accomplishment. They are an outstanding group of highly regarded practitioners with proven track records of success and are distinguished in their areas of expertise."

At Ankura, we pursue and recognize the best talent in the world to serve the diversity of our clients and the complexity of their markets.

The following Ankura professionals have been promoted to Senior Managing Director, effective immediately:

  • Safiya Ghori-Ahmad, McLarty Associates - Washington, D.C.
  • Robert O. Blake, Jr., McLarty Associates - Washington, D.C.
  • Sarah Couture, Healthcare Compliance, Investigations and Disputes - Indianapolis
  • Lisa Elswick, Healthcare Compliance, Investigations and Disputes - Nashville
  • Christian Fahey, Legal - London
  • Jérémie Gallon, McLarty Associates - Brussels
  • John Hamilton, Strategy & Performance - Nashville
  • Jamar Haywood, Cybersecurity - New York
  • Preeti Inchody, Turnaround & Restructuring - Sydney
  • Claire Kaiser, McLarty Associates - Washington, D.C.
  • Holly McClung, Strategy & Performance - Nashville
  • Terence P. McCulley, McLarty Associates - Bellingham
  • Joe Shepley, Cybersecurity - Chicago
  • Colleen M. Yushchak, Cybersecurity - Washington, D.C.

About Ankura

Ankura Consulting Group, LLC is an independent global expert services and advisory firm that delivers services and end-to-end solutions to help clients at critical inflection points related to conflict, crisis, performance, risk, strategy, and transformation. The Ankura team consists of more than 1,800 professionals serving 3,000+ clients across 55 countries who are leaders in their respective fields and areas of expertise. Collaborative Lateral Thinking That Delivers??, hard-earned experience, expertise, and multidisciplinary capabilities drive results and Ankura is unrivalled in its ability to assist clients to Protect, Create, and Recover Value??. For more information, please visit, ankura.com.

