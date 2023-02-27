Hospital Acquired Infection (HAI) Control Market Size Worth USD 33.49 Billion in 2030 | Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hospital Acquired Infection Control Market size was valued at USD 29.13 Billion in 2021 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 1.5% during the forecast period, according to a recent analysis by Emergen Research. The rising prevalence of hospital-acquired infections (HAIs), growing awareness regarding infection control measures, and advancements in technologies are the major factors driving the growth of the global hospital acquired infection control market.





HAIs are a major cause of morbidity and mortality worldwide and are associated with a substantial economic burden. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), around 1 in 31 hospitalized patients in the United States contracts an HAI, leading to an estimated 99,000 deaths annually. The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that HAIs affect hundreds of millions of patients worldwide each year, resulting in millions of deaths and substantial financial costs to healthcare systems.

The increasing focus on infection control measures is driving the growth of the hospital acquired infection control market. Governments and healthcare organizations worldwide are implementing strict regulations and guidelines to prevent and control the spread of HAIs. In addition, the increasing adoption of advanced technologies such as sterilization equipment, disinfectants, and UV-C light for infection control is also contributing to the growth of the market.

Drivers:

The rising prevalence of HAIs is the primary driver of the hospital acquired infection control market. According to the CDC, approximately 1.7 million HAIs occur in US hospitals each year, resulting in an estimated 99,000 deaths and an economic burden of up to USD 45 billion. Similarly, the WHO estimates that HAIs affect hundreds of millions of patients worldwide each year, resulting in millions of deaths and substantial financial costs to healthcare systems.

Governments and healthcare organizations worldwide are implementing strict regulations and guidelines to prevent and control the spread of HAIs. For instance, in the United States, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) has implemented regulations requiring hospitals to report HAIs and implement infection control measures to receive full reimbursement. Similarly, the World Health Organization (WHO) has developed guidelines and tools for the prevention and control of HAIs in healthcare settings.

Advancements in technologies for infection control are also driving the growth of the market. For instance, UV-C light is an effective method for disinfecting surfaces and reducing the spread of HAIs. In addition, the use of sterilization equipment and disinfectants has been shown to reduce the incidence of HAIs.

Restraints:

One of the major restraints of the hospital acquired infection control market is the high cost associated with implementing infection control measures. Advanced technologies and equipment for infection control can be expensive, making it difficult for healthcare organizations, particularly in low- and middle-income countries, to implement these measures.

In addition, the lack of awareness and training regarding infection control among healthcare workers is also a significant restraint. Healthcare workers play a crucial role in preventing and controlling HAIs, but the lack of proper training and awareness can lead to the spread of infections.

Growth Projections:

The hospital acquired infection control market is expected to grow at a steady pace during the forecast period, driven by increasing government initiatives and growing awareness about the importance of infection control measures. According to Emergen Research, the global hospital acquired infection control market size was valued at USD 29.13 Billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 1.5% from 2021 to 2030. The report also highlights the increasing demand for disinfection products and services, as well as the rising adoption of advanced technologies for infection prevention and control.

Current Trends and Innovations:

One of the key trends in the hospital acquired infection control market is the increasing adoption of ultraviolet (UV) disinfection technology for environmental cleaning. UV-C light is known to be effective against a wide range of pathogens, including bacteria, viruses, and fungi, and has been shown to reduce the risk of hospital acquired infections. Many hospitals and healthcare facilities are now investing in UV-C disinfection systems to complement their existing infection control protocols. For instance, in May 2021, Blue Ocean Robotics, a Danish robotics company, launched the UVD Robot, an autonomous UV-C disinfection robot that can move around and disinfect patient rooms and operating theatres.

Strategic Initiatives:

Key players operating in the hospital acquired infection control market include companies like 3M Company, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Belimed, Cantel Medical Corp., Ecolab, Inc., and STERIS Corporation. These companies are focusing on strategic initiatives such as product launches, mergers and acquisitions, and collaborations to strengthen their market position and expand their product portfolio.

For instance, in July 2021, STERIS Corporation announced the acquisition of Key Surgical, a leading supplier of sterile processing, operating room, and endoscopy products, to strengthen its portfolio of infection prevention and surgical solutions. Similarly, in June 2021, Ecolab, Inc. announced the launch of the Life Sciences Cleanroom Program, a comprehensive suite of cleaning, disinfection, and contamination control solutions designed for cleanroom environments in the pharmaceutical, biotech, and medical device industries.

Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome Market Size in 2021 USD 29.13 Billion CAGR (2022-2030) 1.5 % Revenue Forecast to 2030 USD 33.49 Billion Base Year for Estimation 2021 Historical Data 2021-2030 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Quantitative Units Revenue in USD Million and CAGR in % from 2022 to 2030 Report Coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments Covered Products & services, end-use, and region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Country Scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, UK, France, Spain, BENELUX, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, and Rest of Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled STERIS, Getinge AB, ASP, Ecolab, 3M, MATACHANA GROUP, MMM Group, Belimed AG, Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, and Metrex Research, LLC. Customization Scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

Emergen Research has segmented the global hospital acquired infection control market based on products & services, end-use, and region:

Products & Services Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Protective Barrier



Sterilization



Sterilization Equipment





Sterilization Services





Sterilization Consumables and Accessories



Disinfectants



Hand Disinfectants





Surface Disinfectants





Skin Disinfectants





Instrument Disinfectants

Disinfectors



Endoscope Reprocessing Products



Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Hospitals & ICUs



Ambulatory Surgical & Diagnostic Centers



Nursing Homes & Maternity Centers

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

North America



U.S.





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





UK





France





Italy





Spain





Sweden





BENELUX





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan





South Korea





Rest of APAC



Latin America



Brazil





Rest of LATAM



Middle East & Africa

&

Saudi Arabia





UAE





South Africa





Israel





Rest of Middle East & Africa

