Sunny Isles Beach, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - February 27, 2023) - Advanced Strategic Partners is excited to announce that it has been named Company of the Year by Financial Services Review, a leading magazine, and online website focused on excellence within the financial services industry.

Advanced Strategic Partners has been in business for 15 years, operating as a specialized Mergers and Acquisitions (M&A) firm that offers business valuations and transaction advisory services for the middle-market laboratory diagnostic industry. The company has managed over $2bn in transactions over that period, playing a significant role in the development of the MedTech industry more generally.

This award recognizes the impact that the company has had on its clients' outcomes and on innovation within the financial services space. All ASP advisors have held managerial and executive positions in the laboratory industry, giving them the context and experience to provide precise and practical advice. This experience and strong distribution networks in financial services allow the company to offer well-grounded professional advice that aligns with all parties' interest in any transaction.

One of the key inflection points for the company in 2022 was a partnership that was struck with Take Charge LLC, which enabled the firm to expand its service offering to include strategic planning, operational enhancements, and board advisory services to name a few. Led by Gary Huff, former CEO of LabCorp Diagnostics and Baylor Genetics, this partnership has accelerated the company's growth nationwide. Having this complete suite of services under one roof was one of the primary reasons that the company was recognized by Financial Services Review when making this award.

ASP launched an additional partnership in 2023 with industry leader Rick Cooper. Rick was the former Chair of one of the country's leading lab legal practices with over 40 years of experience. This experience includes clinical, toxicology, AP, Molecular and hospital-based laboratories. Combined, these newly formed partnerships provide the laboratory industry with a competitive advantage that no other group currently provides.





Melissa Butterworth ~ CEO

Co-Founder and Managing Director Melissa Butterworth is also the author of 'The End Game: A Laboratory Owner's Guide to Maximizing Valuation'. This book has over 180 5-star reviews on Amazon and is the culmination of years of experience working directly with laboratory owners and related stakeholders. It provides a comprehensive outlook on the entire M&A process, with all its advice catered specifically to laboratory owners themselves.

By leveraging these tried-and-tested principles, ASP helps its clients to maximize value and find the right transaction for their unique circumstances, opening up the next chapter for their businesses.

Advanced Strategic Partners (ASP) is a specialized Mergers and Acquisitions (M&A) firm that provides revenue marketing programs, business valuations, and transaction advisory services to the middle-market laboratory diagnostic industry. Founded in 2007, ASP provides specific laboratory industry expertise, market knowledge, and professional insights to maximize valuations and facilitate successful transactions. Typical clients include hospital systems, mid-sized clinical, anatomical pathology, molecular and toxicology laboratories.

For more information, visit their website at http://advancedstrategicpartners.com/.

