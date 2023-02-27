Anzeige
Montag, 27.02.2023
Nach Ad-hoc-Meldung: Die nächste Kursverdopplung diese Woche?
27.02.2023
Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc: Jazz Pharmaceuticals to Participate in Upcoming March Investor Conferences

DUBLIN, Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: JAZZ) today announced that the Company will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

Cowen 43rd Annual Health Care Conference

  • Date: Tuesday, March 7, 2023
  • Location: Boston
  • Company management will participate in a fireside chat at 12:50 p.m. ET / 5:50 p.m. GMT
  • A live audio webcast may be accessed via the Investors section of the Jazz Pharmaceuticals website at www.jazzpharmaceuticals.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on the website for 30 days following the conference.

J.P. Morgan 12th Annual Napa Valley Biotech Forum

  • Date: Tuesday, March 21, 2023
  • Location: San Francisco
  • Company management will participate in a fireside chat at 1:45 p.m. ET / 6:45 p.m. GMT

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals
Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: JAZZ) is a global biopharmaceutical company whose purpose is to innovate to transform the lives of patients and their families. We are dedicated to developing life-changing medicines for people with serious diseases - often with limited or no therapeutic options. We have a diverse portfolio of marketed medicines and novel product candidates, from early- to late-stage development, in neuroscience and oncology. Within these therapeutic areas, we are identifying new options for patients by actively exploring small molecules and biologics, and through innovative delivery technologies and cannabinoid science. Jazz is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland and has employees around the globe, serving patients in nearly 75 countries. Please visit www.jazzpharmaceuticals.com for more information.

Contacts:

Investors:
Andrea N. Flynn, Ph.D.
Vice President, Head, Investor Relations
Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc
InvestorInfo@jazzpharma.com
Ireland +353 1 634 3211
U.S. +1 650 496 2717

Media:
Kristin Bhavnani
Head of Global Corporate Communications
Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc
CorporateAffairsMediaInfo@jazzpharma.com
Ireland +353 1 637 2141
U.S. +1 215 867 4948

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Logo

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/272253/Jazz_Pharmaceuticals_New_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/jazz-pharmaceuticals-to-participate-in-upcoming-march-investor-conferences-301755792.html

© 2023 PR Newswire
