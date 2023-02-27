Fourth quarter 2022 sales of $2.2 billion, up 1%, or 7% constant currency (1) (cc)

Full year 2022 sales of $8.7 billion, up 5%, or up 11% cc

Full year 2022 diluted EPS of $0.68, down 11%, or up 37% cc; core diluted EPS (2) of $2.24 up 4%, or 23% cc

2023 outlook reflects mid-to-high single digit sales growth, continued margin expansion and high teens earnings growth

Alcon (SIX/NYSE:ALC), the global leader in eye care, reported its financial results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022. For the fourth quarter of 2022, sales were $2.2 billion, an increase of 1% on a reported basis and 7% on a constant currency basis(1), as compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alcon reported a loss per share of $0.20 and core diluted earnings per share(2) of $0.42 in the fourth quarter of 2022.

David J. Endicott, Alcon's Chief Executive Officer, said, "The Alcon team delivered a strong 2022 despite a consistently challenging macroeconomic environment, including inflationary pressure, supply chain headwinds and a strong US dollar. Alcon's performance is a testament to the resilience of our markets and the underlying strength of our business as we continue to drive growth and earnings while operating more efficiently."

Mr. Endicott continued, "As we look to 2023, we will continue to focus on accelerating innovation, commercial execution and ultimately delivering sales and earnings growth to create long-term shareholder value."

Fourth quarter and full year 2022 key figures

Three months ended

December 31 Twelve months ended

December 31 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net sales ($ millions) 2,155 2,134 8,654 8,222 Operating margin (%) 1.0% 8.5% 7.8% 7.1% Core operating margin (%)(2) 16.4% 16.3% 18.2% 17.6% Diluted (loss)/earnings per share ($) (0.20) 0.28 0.68 0.76 Core diluted earnings per share ($)(2) 0.42 0.56 2.24 2.15

(1) Constant currency is a non-IFRS measure. Refer to the 'Footnotes' section for additional information. (2) Core results, such as core operating margin and core diluted EPS, are non-IFRS measures. Refer to the 'Footnotes' section for additional information.

Fourth quarter and full year 2022 results

Sales for the fourth quarter of 2022 were $2.2 billion, an increase of 1% on a reported basis and 7% on a constant currency basis, compared to the fourth quarter of 2021. Sales for the full year 2022 were $8.7 billion, an increase of 5% on a reported basis and 11% on a constant currency basis, compared to the full year 2021.

The following table highlights net sales by segment for the fourth quarter and full year 2022:

Three months ended

December 31 Change % Twelve months ended

December 31 Change % ($ millions unless indicated otherwise) 2022 2021 cc(1) 2022 2021 cc(1) Surgical Implantables 434 416 4 11 1,725 1,522 13 20 Consumables 636 639 6 2,499 2,388 5 10 Equipment/other 204 204 7 821 793 4 10 Total Surgical 1,274 1,259 1 8 5,045 4,703 7 13 Vision Care Contact lenses 530 533 (1 6 2,192 2,139 2 9 Ocular health 351 342 3 8 1,417 1,380 3 7 Total Vision Care 881 875 1 7 3,609 3,519 3 8 Net sales to third parties 2,155 2,134 1 7 8,654 8,222 5 11

Surgical driven by international markets and solid demand for cataract products

For the fourth quarter of 2022, Surgical net sales, which include implantables, consumables and equipment/other, were $1.3 billion, an increase of 1% on a reported basis and 8% on a constant currency basis versus the fourth quarter of 2021.

Implantables net sales of $434 million increased 4%, reflecting improving market conditions in most international markets, increased demand for our portfolio of advanced technology intraocular lenses, led by Vivity, and sales of the Hydrus Microstent. Implantables growth was partially offset by declines in South Korea, as well as unfavorable currency impacts of 7%. Implantables net sales increased 11% in constant currency.

Consumables net sales were $636 million, in line with the prior year period, reflecting improving market conditions in most international markets, offset by unfavorable currency impacts of 6%. Consumables net sales increased 6% in constant currency.

Equipment/other net sales were $204 million, in line with the prior year period, as increased demand in international markets for cataract equipment and service was offset by declines in refractive equipment and unfavorable currency impacts of 7%. Equipment/other net sales increased 7% in constant currency.

For the full year 2022, Surgical net sales increased 7%, or 13% on a constant currency basis, versus the full year 2021.

Vision Care benefited from silicone hydrogel contact lenses and eye drops, offset by significant supply chain challenges in contact lens care

For the fourth quarter of 2022, Vision Care net sales, which include contact lenses and ocular health, were $0.9 billion, an increase of 1% on a reported basis and 7% on a constant currency basis, versus the fourth quarter of 2021.

Net sales of contact lenses were $530 million, a decrease of 1%, as strong sales in the United States and slower international growth were more than offset by unfavorable currency impacts of 7%. Sales were led by silicone hydrogel contact lenses, including the Precision1 and Total families of products, partially offset by declines in legacy lenses. Net sales of contact lenses increased 6% in constant currency.

Ocular health net sales were $351 million, an increase of 3%, primarily driven by the portfolio of eye drops, including recently acquired ophthalmic pharmaceutical products and Systane. This growth was significantly offset by unfavorable currency impacts of 5% and supply chain challenges, primarily in contact lens care. Ocular health net sales increased 8% in constant currency.

For the full year 2022, Vision Care net sales increased 3%, or 8% on a constant currency basis, as compared to the full year 2021.

Operating income

Fourth quarter 2022 operating income was $21 million and operating margin was 1.0%. Operating margin decreased 7.5 percentage points, including a negative 3.1 percentage point impact from currency.

The current year period operating margin was impacted by legal settlement costs, increased transformation costs, increased inflationary impacts, acquisition and integration related expenses and increased investment in research and development, primarily following the acquisition of Aerie. This was partially offset by improved underlying operating leverage from higher sales and favorability from incentive compensation. Operating margin decreased 4.4 percentage points on a constant currency basis.

Adjustments to arrive at core operating income(2) in the current year period were $332 million, mainly due to $151 million of amortization and $78 million of transformation costs. Excluding these and other adjustments, fourth quarter 2022 core operating income was $353 million.

Fourth quarter 2022 core operating margin of 16.4% increased 0.1 percentage points, reflecting improved underlying operating leverage from higher sales and favorability from incentive compensation. This was offset by increased inflationary impacts, increased investment in research and development, primarily following the acquisition of Aerie and a negative 2.3 percentage point impact from currency. Core operating margin increased 2.4 percentage points on a constant currency basis.

Operating income for the full year 2022 was $672 million and operating margin was 7.8%. Adjustments to arrive at core operating income for the full year 2022 were $899 million, mainly due to $588 million of amortization and $119 million of transformation costs. Excluding these and other adjustments, core operating income for the full year 2022 was $1.6 billion and core operating margin was 18.2%.

Diluted losses/earnings per share (EPS)

Fourth quarter 2022 loss per share was $0.20 compared to diluted earnings per share of $0.28 in the prior year period. The loss in the current year period was driven by the recognition of tax expense for an Advance Pricing Agreement between Swiss and US tax authorities related to fiscal years 2019 through 2022, lower operating income due to legal settlement costs, increased transformation costs and acquisition and integration related costs and higher interest expense. Core diluted earnings per share of $0.42 decreased 25%, or 4% on a constant currency basis.

Diluted earnings per share for the full year 2022 of $0.68 decreased 11% versus the prior year period, or increased 37% on a constant currency basis. Core diluted earnings per share of $2.24 increased 4%, or 23% on a constant currency basis.

Proposed dividend

The Company's Board of Directors proposed a dividend of CHF 0.21 per share, based on 2022 financial results. The Company's shareholders will vote on this proposal at the 2023 Annual General Meeting on May 5, 2023.

Balance sheet and cash flow highlights

The Company ended 2022 with a cash position of $1.0 billion. Cash flows from operations for the full year 2022 totaled $1.2 billion, compared to $1.3 billion in the prior year. The current year includes increased cash outflows from changes in net working capital, the negative impact of foreign currency on operating results and a legal settlement payment. Both periods were impacted by tax payments and semi-annual interest payments.

Free cash flow(3) was $581 million in the full year 2022, compared to $645 million in the previous year. The decrease in free cash flow was primarily driven by lower cash flows from operations, partially offset by lower purchases of property, plant and equipment.

During the fourth quarter of 2022, the Company completed a private offering of $700 million of 5.375% senior notes due 2032 and $600 million of 5.750% senior notes due 2052. The funds borrowed through this issuance, together with cash, were used to repay the remaining Facility B term loan and the bridge loan facility entered into in connection with the acquisition of Aerie. Following these transactions, financial debts totaled $4.6 billion at the end of 2022. The Company ended 2022 with a net debt(4) position of $3.7 billion.

(3) Free cash flow is a non-IFRS measure. Refer to the 'Footnotes' section for additional information. (4) Net (debt)/liquidity is a non-IFRS measure. Refer to the 'Footnotes' section for additional information.

2023 outlook

The Company published its 2023 outlook as per the table below.

2023 outlook(5) February Net sales (USD) $9.2 to $9.4 billion Change vs. prior year (cc)(1) +6% to +8% Core operating margin(2) 19.5% to 20.5% Interest expense and Other financial income expense $260 to $280 million Core effective tax rate(6) 17% to 19% Core diluted EPS(2) $2.55 to $2.65 Change vs. prior year (cc)(1) +16% to +20%

This outlook assumes the following:

Market growth slightly below historical averages;

Exchange rates as of end-January prevail through year-end;

Inflation and supply chain disruptions ease in the second half of the year;

Approximately 497 million weighted-averaged diluted shares.

(5) The forward-looking guidance included in this press release cannot be reconciled to the comparable IFRS measures without unreasonable effort, because we are not able to predict with reasonable certainty the ultimate amount or nature of exceptional items in the fiscal year. Refer to the 'Footnotes' section for additional information. (6) Core effective tax rate, a non-IFRS measure, is the applicable annual tax rate on core taxable income. Refer to the 'Footnotes' section for additional information.

Financial tables

Net sales by region

Three months ended December 31 Twelve months ended December 31 ($ millions unless indicated otherwise) 2022 2021 2022 2021 United States 989 46 919 43 3,897 45 3,651 44 International 1,166 54 1,215 57 4,757 55 4,571 56 Net sales to third parties 2,155 100 2,134 100 8,654 100 8,222 100

Consolidated Income Statement (unaudited)

Three months ended

December 31 Twelve months ended

December 31 ($ millions except (loss)/earnings per share) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net sales to third parties 2,155 2,134 8,654 8,222 Other revenues 16 15 63 69 Net sales and other revenues 2,171 2,149 8,717 8,291 Cost of net sales (986 (930 (3,910 (3,577 Cost of other revenues (15 (13 (59 (62 Gross profit 1,170 1,206 4,748 4,652 Selling, general administration (762 (813 (3,068 (3,076 Research development (196 (180 (702 (842 Other income 19 25 36 43 Other expense (210 (56 (342 (197 Operating income 21 182 672 580 Interest expense (40 (28 (134 (120 Other financial income expense (12 (13 (75 (42 (Loss)/income before taxes (31 141 463 418 Taxes (66 (2 (128 (42 Net (loss)/income (97 139 335 376 (Loss)/earnings per share ($) Basic (0.20 0.28 0.68 0.77 Diluted (0.20 0.28 0.68 0.76 Weighted average number of shares outstanding (millions) Basic 491.8 490.1 491.4 490.0 Diluted 491.8 494.2 494.4 493.4

Balance sheet highlights

($ millions) December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Cash and cash equivalents 980 1,575 Current financial debts 107 114 Non-current financial debts 4,541 3,966

Free cash flow

The following is a summary of free cash flow for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, together with a reconciliation to net cash flows from operating activities, the most directly comparable IFRS measure:

Twelve months ended December 31 ($ millions) 2022 2021 Net cash flows from operating activities 1,217 1,345 Purchase of property, plant equipment (636 (700 Free cash flow 581 645

Net (debt)/liquidity

($ millions) At December 31, 2022 Current financial debt (107 Non-current financial debt (4,541 Total financial debt (4,648 Less liquidity: Cash and cash equivalents 980 Derivative financial instruments 8 Total liquidity 988 Net (debt) (3,660

Reconciliation of IFRS results to core results

Three months ended December 31, 2022

($ millions except (loss)/earnings per share) IFRS

results Amortization

of certain

intangible

assets(1) Impairments(2) Transformation

costs(4) Legal

items(6) Other

items(7) Core

results Gross profit 1,170 149 3 1,322 Operating income 21 151 1 78 70 32 353 (Loss)/income before taxes (31 151 1 78 70 32 301 Taxes(8) (66 (26 (14 (17 31 (92 Net (loss)/income (97 125 1 64 53 63 209 Basic (loss)/earnings per share ($) (0.20 0.42 Diluted (loss)/earnings per share ($) (0.20 0.42 Basic weighted average shares outstanding (millions)(9) 491.8 491.8 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding (millions)(9) 491.8 495.0

Refer to the associated explanatory footnotes at the end of the 'Reconciliation of IFRS results to core results' tables.

Three months ended December 31, 2021

($ millions except earnings per share) IFRS

results Amortization

of certain

intangible

assets(1) Impairments (2) Separation

costs(3) Transformation

costs(4) Post

employ

ment

benefits (5) Other

items(7) Core

results Gross profit 1,206 134 1,340 Operating income 182 138 2 13 28 (16 1 348 Income before taxes 141 138 2 13 28 (16 1 307 Taxes(8) (2 (25 (2 (5 2 (32 Net income 139 113 2 11 23 (14 1 275 Basic earnings per share ($) 0.28 0.56 Diluted earnings per share ($) 0.28 0.56 Basic weighted average shares outstanding (millions)(9) 490.1 490.1 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding (millions)(9) 494.2 494.2

Refer to the associated explanatory footnotes at the end of the 'Reconciliation of IFRS results to core results' tables.

Twelve months ended December 31, 2022

($ millions except earnings per share) IFRS

results Amortization

of certain

intangible

assets(1) Impairments(2) Transformation

costs(4) Legal

items(6) Other

items(7) Core

results Gross profit 4,748 572 59 2 5,381 Operating income 672 588 62 119 90 40 1,571 Income before taxes 463 588 62 119 90 40 1,362 Taxes(8) (128 (99 (14 (20 (22 29 (254 Net income 335 489 48 99 68 69 1,108 Basic earnings per share ($) 0.68 2.25 Diluted earnings per share ($) 0.68 2.24 Basic weighted average shares outstanding (millions)(9) 491.4 491.4 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding (millions)(9) 494.4 494.4

Refer to the associated explanatory footnotes at the end of the 'Reconciliation of IFRS results to core results' tables.

Twelve months ended December 31, 2021

($ millions except earnings per share) IFRS

results Amortization

of certain

intangible

assets(1) Impairments(2) Separation

costs(3) Transfor-

mation

costs(4) Post-

employ-

ment

benefits(5) Legal

items(6) Other

items(7) Core

results Gross profit 4,652 520 45 (1 5,216 Operating income 580 529 225 36 68 (16 50 (29 1,443 Income before taxes 418 529 225 36 68 (16 50 (29 1,281 Taxes(8) (42 (95 (51 (6 (13 2 (12 (1 (218 Net income 376 434 174 30 55 (14 38 (30 1,063 Basic earnings per share ($) 0.77 2.17 Diluted earnings per share ($) 0.76 2.15 Basic weighted average shares outstanding (millions)(9) 490.0 490.0 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding (millions)(9) 493.4 493.4

Refer to the associated explanatory footnotes at the end of the 'Reconciliation of IFRS results to core results' tables.

Explanatory footnotes to IFRS to core reconciliation tables

(1) Includes recurring amortization for all intangible assets other than software. (2) Includes impairment charges related to intangible assets. (3) Separation costs, primarily related to IT and third party consulting fees, following completion of the spin-off. (4) Transformation costs, primarily related to restructuring and third party consulting fees, for the multi-year transformation program. (5) Includes impacts from pension and other post-employment benefit plan amendments. (6) For the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022, includes legal settlement costs. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2021, includes an increase in provisions for legal matters. (7) For the three months ended December 31, 2022, Gross profit includes the amortization of inventory fair value adjustments related to recent acquisitions. Operating income also includes acquisition and integration related expenses and fair value adjustments of financial assets. For the three months ended December 31, 2021, Operating income includes the amortization of option rights, partially offset by fair value adjustments of financial assets. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2022, Gross profit includes the amortization of inventory fair value adjustments related to recent acquisitions, partially offset by fair value adjustments to contingent consideration liabilities. Operating income also includes acquisition and integration related expenses, partially offset by fair value adjustments to contingent consideration liabilities and fair value adjustments of financial assets. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2021, Gross profit includes fair value adjustments to contingent consideration liabilities. Operating income also includes fair value adjustments to contingent consideration liabilities, partially offset by the amortization of option rights and fair value adjustments of financial assets. (8) For the three months ended December 31, 2022, total tax adjustments of $26 million include tax associated with operating income core adjustments, partially offset by a discrete tax item. Tax associated with operating income core adjustments of $332 million totaled $63 million with an average tax rate of 19.0%. Core tax adjustments for discrete tax items totaled $37 million related to the recognition of an Advanced Pricing Agreement between US and Switzerland tax authorities for fiscal years 2019 through 2021. For the three months ended December 31, 2021, total tax adjustments of $30 million include tax associated with operating income core adjustments of $166 million with an average tax rate of 18.1%. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2022, total tax adjustments of $126 million include tax associated with operating income core adjustments, partially offset by discrete tax items. Tax associated with operating income core adjustments of $899 million totaled $166 million with an average tax rate of 18.5%. Core tax adjustments for discrete tax items totaled $40 million, primarily related to the recognition of an Advanced Pricing Agreement between US and Switzerland tax authorities for fiscal years 2019 through 2021. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2021, total tax adjustments of $176 million include tax associated with operating income core adjustments of $863 million with an average tax rate of 20.4%. (9) Core basic earnings per share is calculated using the weighted-average shares of common stock outstanding during the period. Core diluted earnings per share also contemplate dilutive shares associated with unvested equity-based awards as described in Note 5 to the Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements.

About Alcon

Alcon helps people see brilliantly. As the global leader in eye care with a heritage spanning over 75 years, we offer the broadest portfolio of products to enhance sight and improve people's lives. Our Surgical and Vision Care products touch the lives of people in over 140 countries each year living with conditions like cataracts, glaucoma, retinal diseases and refractive errors. Our more than 25,000 associates are enhancing the quality of life through innovative products, partnerships with Eye Care Professionals and programs that advance access to quality eye care. Learn more at www.alcon.com.

