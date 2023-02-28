Anzeige
Dienstag, 28.02.2023
PR Newswire
28.02.2023 | 00:36
Swedish Biofuels AB: Mitsubishi Corporation invests in Swedish Biofuels

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Swedish Biofuels AB announced today an investment by Mitsubishi Corporation to jointly accelerate commercial deployment of clean renewable fuels using Swedish Biofuels advanced alcohol to jet (ATJ) technology.

Swedish Biofuels Logo

The technology produces fully formulated sustainable aviation fuel (FFSAF) from a variety of biogenic feedstocks. Swedish Biofuels FFSAF is different from other SAFs, as it is not a blend component but ready-to-use, real jet fuel. The FFSAF has been tested successfully by engine manufacturers under US DARPA, US FAA and Swedish FMV programmes.

Swedish Biofuels is now leading the way with the world's first advanced ATJ technology, targeting the complete replacement of fossil jet fuel by FFSAF.

Swedish Biofuels MD, Dr Angelica Hull, stated that the company is honoured by Mitsubishi Corporation's investment decision, which provides an exceptional strategic partnership for Swedish Biofuels, including access to feedstock, sales support, marketing and commercial operations. With this partnership, the company expects to accelerate the deployment of its advanced ATJ technology in its home market and beyond.

About Mitsubishi Corporation

Mitsubishi Corporation is a global integrated business enterprise that develops and operates businesses across virtually every industry including natural gas, industrial materials, petroleum & chemicals solution, mineral resources, industrial infrastructure, automotive & mobility, food industry, consumer industry, power solution and urban development.

About Swedish Biofuels

Swedish Biofuels is a company based in Stockholm devoted to contributing to world safety by offering innovative, state-of-the-art technology to produce green, sustainable and high quality products meeting regulatory mandates and goals.

Swedish Biofuels is the inventor of the original ATJ technology, patented in 2004. Today the company provides custom-made solutions for its advanced ATJ technology, targeting maximum yield of fuel products for aviation and ground transportation.

www.swedishbiofuels.se

Contact

Sal Passanisi
Head of Strategic Projects
sal@swedishbiofuels.se
+46 703 573 800

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2010369/Swedish_Biofuels_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/mitsubishi-corporation-invests-in-swedish-biofuels-301756605.html

© 2023 PR Newswire
