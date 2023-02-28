Anzeige
PR Newswire
28.02.2023 | 03:36
219 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Darwinbox Celebrates the First Edition of Its Annual '40 Under 40 Asia HR Leaders' Award 2022

SINGAPORE, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Darwinbox launched the first edition of its 40 Under 40 Asia HR Leaders 2022 annual awards, with Mercer (Knowledge Partner), to celebrate 40 exemplary HR leaders in the APAC region. The winners were announced in an online award ceremony on the 24th of February.

'40 Under 40 Asia HR Leaders' presented by Darwinbox

Many eminent HR leaders graced the event; the keynote address was delivered by Josh Bersin, world-renowned HR industry analyst, educator, thought leader, and other HR fraternity stalwarts in Southeast Asia, who shared their wisdom on HR evolution in today's volatile environment.

Speaking on the occasion, Jayant Paleti, Co-founder of Darwinbox, said, "While these awards are about applauding the efforts of 40 amazing HR leaders that have been at the heart of organizational transformation, the aim is also bigger - to build a community of changemakers. This is our humble attempt and a first step in that direction."

Speaking on the partnership Puneet Swani, Sr. Partner, Career Business Leader - AMEA & Pacific, Mercer, said, "When we started talking about the partnership, what we were looking at is assessing these leaders as objectively as possible, so we got the Mercer's Mettl platform and the leadership assessment for credible and objective scores, and we have also got the human touch and subjective angle with the jury scores."

The application process started in August 2022 and was concluded in October with 250 applications. After jury deliberation and a leadership assessment test by Mercer, the winners were decided. The jury panel consisted of:

  • Gaik Bee Khoo, Director, Axiata Group Berhad
  • Parnsiree Amatayakul, Former Managing Director, IBM
  • Puneet Swani, Sr. Partner, Career Business Leader - AMEA & Pacific, Mercer (Singapore)
  • Chaitanya Peddi, Co-founder, Darwinbox

The winners are from Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia, the Philippines, Malaysia, and Vietnam.

Winners:

  1. Mohd. Afifi Zahari, CARSOME, Malaysia
  2. Suryo Sasono, Bukalapak, Indonesia
  3. Marco Angelo Padernal, Robinsons Retail, Philippines
  4. Nurhidayah Che Mohamed, Telekom Malaysia
  5. Shaun Wong, Makro Group, Thailand
  6. Effi Zhang, Think Academy, Singapore
  7. Sophia Liew, SearchGuru, Malaysia
  8. Pitichai Dejprasertsri, Minor Food, Thailand
  9. Shruti Anna Koshy, Zilingo, Singapore
  10. Stavia Dexterina, Nokia, Indonesia
  11. Suchi Sethi, Google, Singapore
  12. Hieu Tran, Elanco, Vietnam
  13. Ayu Anditry Carmina, Bukuwarung, Indonesia
  14. Andre Matius, PT Indodev Niaga Internet, Indonesia
  15. Faye V. Catapang, UCC, Philippines
  16. Anu Anand, Google Cloud, Asia pacific, Singapore
  17. Narong Auysawat, Onyx- hospitality, Thailand
  18. Khairul Afif Zainuddin, Pertamina, Indonesia
  19. Rina Faqih, GG Foods, Indonesia
  20. Andrew Tan, Wantedly, Singapore
  21. Joselito Ereno, Ayala Foundation, Philippines
  22. Aresty Andini, Dagangan, Indonesia
  23. Alka Gupta, Bukuwarung, Indonesia
  24. Cornelius Pantow, ESB, Indonesia
  25. Susan Chen, Riot Games, Singapore
  26. Miggy Zaballero, Management strategies -Asia, Philippines
  27. Ahmad Yusuf Ahmad Saharullah, Jobtiviti, Malaysia
  28. Georgia Bicos, Malayan, Philippines
  29. Alvien Khairullah, Vidio, Indonesia
  30. Angga Bastian, Moladin, Indonesia
  31. Disa Novianty, Kalla Group, Indonesia
  32. Dhananjay Kumar, Cars24, Indonesia
  33. Wandhana Wibawa, Bobobox, Indonesia
  34. Angelina Siahaan, Lion Parcel, Indonesia
  35. Vincent Benedicto, SMDC, Philippines
  36. Aleksandr Ptitsyn, MoMo (M_Service), Vietnam
  37. Jenni Lim, Semperit, Singapore
  38. Denise Jo, Ralali.com - B2B Marketplace, Indonesia
  39. Melissa Weng, Traveloka, Indonesia
  40. Shyam Sundar Ramasamy, Sterra Tech Pte ltd, Singapore

Darwinbox, a cloud-based Human Capital Management (HCM) system and the fastest growing HR Tech unicorn, caters to an organization's HR needs across the entire employee lifecycle. It is trusted by over 750 enterprises across 90 countries and used by over 2 million employees.

Learn more at www.darwinbox.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2010462/40_Under_40_Asia_HR_Leaders.jpg

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/darwinbox-celebrates-the-first-edition-of-its-annual-40-under-40-asia-hr-leaders-award-2022-301756559.html

