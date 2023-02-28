Darwinbox Celebrates the First Edition of Its Annual '40 Under 40 Asia HR Leaders' Award 2022

SINGAPORE, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Darwinbox launched the first edition of its 40 Under 40 Asia HR Leaders 2022 annual awards, with Mercer (Knowledge Partner), to celebrate 40 exemplary HR leaders in the APAC region. The winners were announced in an online award ceremony on the 24th of February.
Many eminent HR leaders graced the event; the keynote address was delivered by Josh Bersin, world-renowned HR industry analyst, educator, thought leader, and other HR fraternity stalwarts in Southeast Asia, who shared their wisdom on HR evolution in today's volatile environment.
Speaking on the occasion, Jayant Paleti, Co-founder of Darwinbox, said, "While these awards are about applauding the efforts of 40 amazing HR leaders that have been at the heart of organizational transformation, the aim is also bigger - to build a community of changemakers. This is our humble attempt and a first step in that direction."
Speaking on the partnership Puneet Swani, Sr. Partner, Career Business Leader - AMEA & Pacific, Mercer, said, "When we started talking about the partnership, what we were looking at is assessing these leaders as objectively as possible, so we got the Mercer's Mettl platform and the leadership assessment for credible and objective scores, and we have also got the human touch and subjective angle with the jury scores."
The application process started in August 2022 and was concluded in October with 250 applications. After jury deliberation and a leadership assessment test by Mercer, the winners were decided. The jury panel consisted of:
- Gaik Bee Khoo, Director, Axiata Group Berhad
- Parnsiree Amatayakul, Former Managing Director, IBM
- Puneet Swani, Sr. Partner, Career Business Leader - AMEA & Pacific, Mercer (Singapore)
- Chaitanya Peddi, Co-founder, Darwinbox
The winners are from Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia, the Philippines, Malaysia, and Vietnam.
Winners:
- Mohd. Afifi Zahari, CARSOME, Malaysia
- Suryo Sasono, Bukalapak, Indonesia
- Marco Angelo Padernal, Robinsons Retail, Philippines
- Nurhidayah Che Mohamed, Telekom Malaysia
- Shaun Wong, Makro Group, Thailand
- Effi Zhang, Think Academy, Singapore
- Sophia Liew, SearchGuru, Malaysia
- Pitichai Dejprasertsri, Minor Food, Thailand
- Shruti Anna Koshy, Zilingo, Singapore
- Stavia Dexterina, Nokia, Indonesia
- Suchi Sethi, Google, Singapore
- Hieu Tran, Elanco, Vietnam
- Ayu Anditry Carmina, Bukuwarung, Indonesia
- Andre Matius, PT Indodev Niaga Internet, Indonesia
- Faye V. Catapang, UCC, Philippines
- Anu Anand, Google Cloud, Asia pacific, Singapore
- Narong Auysawat, Onyx- hospitality, Thailand
- Khairul Afif Zainuddin, Pertamina, Indonesia
- Rina Faqih, GG Foods, Indonesia
- Andrew Tan, Wantedly, Singapore
- Joselito Ereno, Ayala Foundation, Philippines
- Aresty Andini, Dagangan, Indonesia
- Alka Gupta, Bukuwarung, Indonesia
- Cornelius Pantow, ESB, Indonesia
- Susan Chen, Riot Games, Singapore
- Miggy Zaballero, Management strategies -Asia, Philippines
- Ahmad Yusuf Ahmad Saharullah, Jobtiviti, Malaysia
- Georgia Bicos, Malayan, Philippines
- Alvien Khairullah, Vidio, Indonesia
- Angga Bastian, Moladin, Indonesia
- Disa Novianty, Kalla Group, Indonesia
- Dhananjay Kumar, Cars24, Indonesia
- Wandhana Wibawa, Bobobox, Indonesia
- Angelina Siahaan, Lion Parcel, Indonesia
- Vincent Benedicto, SMDC, Philippines
- Aleksandr Ptitsyn, MoMo (M_Service), Vietnam
- Jenni Lim, Semperit, Singapore
- Denise Jo, Ralali.com - B2B Marketplace, Indonesia
- Melissa Weng, Traveloka, Indonesia
- Shyam Sundar Ramasamy, Sterra Tech Pte ltd, Singapore
Darwinbox, a cloud-based Human Capital Management (HCM) system and the fastest growing HR Tech unicorn, caters to an organization's HR needs across the entire employee lifecycle. It is trusted by over 750 enterprises across 90 countries and used by over 2 million employees.
Learn more at www.darwinbox.com
Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2010462/40_Under_40_Asia_HR_Leaders.jpg
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/darwinbox-celebrates-the-first-edition-of-its-annual-40-under-40-asia-hr-leaders-award-2022-301756559.html