"The goal of Perpetual Homes ADU is to build the highest quality at the most affordable price point," says Katherine Anderson, the company's creator. "My experience, with 39 years in residential development, has come together to design and create ADUs that fit families' needs. A Perpetual Homes ADU is a place families can live in luxury at a low cost."

She continues, "For example, if a family member has been priced out of the area, building an accessory dwelling unit (ADU) in your backyard can allow them to remain in the area and continue to live in a beautiful, luxury setting. Our mission is to assist families in maintaining their current configurations, whether it be through the assistance of "boomerang" youth or "move-down" parents. It's quite satisfying to see families you've worked with through the Bay Area's high cost of living succeed." Perpetual Homes ADU also works with multi-family investors who by California law, in most cases, are allowed two detached ADUs per property.

California legislation streamlines the approval process for accessory dwelling units (ADUs) and reduces the permitting fees. SB 2221, one of California's new ADU legislation passed in 2022, eliminates front setbacks for statewide exemption ADUs, shortens the time all permitting agencies have to process applications from start to finish from 90 days to 60, and sets a maximum height of 16 feet for detached ADUs on lots with existing or prospective single-family or multifamily units (two detached ADUs per property).







Several of Perpetual Homes' customers have benefited from the fee simple lot splits that are possible because of Senate Bill 9, also known as SB 9, which became law at the start of 2022 and allows for the construction of single-family houses up to 2,800 square feet in size. Homeowners in numerous single-family zones can now legally construct accessory dwelling units (ADUs) and single-family homes on their properties or subdivide their land into two pieces and sell one.

With the new construction allowances provided by SB 9, homeowners can finally realize their dreams of a multigenerational home, a guesthouse, or a rental income stream, all without having to relocate. Anderson, a real estate expert with years of experience in development and market research, finds the best deals for her clients on the best houses. Her extensive contacts with prefabrication firms, designers, and builders make constructing a secondary dwelling unit easier. The overall total cost of an ADU starts in the mid-$200,000s. Perpetual Homes prides itself by being fully transparent about overall cost and expectations.

Perpetual Homes specialize in supplying auxiliary dwelling units (ADUs) in California, which are sustainable, turnkey backyard dwellings. In 2019, Perpetual Houses set out on its aim to contribute to addressing California's housing problem. Perpetual Homes has professionals on staff with over 40 years of expertise in the construction and real estate industries combined.

Contact Name- Katherine Anderson

Website- https://www.perpetualhomesadu.com/

Email- perpetualhomesadu@gmail.com

