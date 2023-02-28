Anzeige
Dienstag, 28.02.2023
Nach Ad-hoc-Meldung: Die nächste Kursverdopplung diese Woche?
WKN: A3CR5G ISIN: CA96812Y1016 Ticker-Symbol: 8J4 
Frankfurt
27.02.23
08:10 Uhr
0,072 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Getränke/Tabak
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
WILDPACK BEVERAGE INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WILDPACK BEVERAGE INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
28.02.2023 | 07:14
103 Leser
Wildpack Beverage Inc: Wildpack Announces Litigation

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 28, 2023 / Wildpack Beverage Inc. (TSXV:CANS)(OTCQB:WLDPF) ("Wildpack" or the "Company") a middle market co-packer of canned goods, announces that Wildpack Holdings US Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Wildpack, has filed a lawsuit in the State of Michigan against Ms. Kim Murray and Mr. Tim Murray arising from misrepresentations in connection with the acquisition of Land and Sea Packaging in 2021 (the "Acquisition") and their employment thereafter. Further, the Company has filed a lawsuit in Vancouver, BC against Ms. Kim Murray, a former Board Director, for breach of fiduciary duties. Wildpack is seeking various relief in each action. Ms. Murray has filed suit against the Company alleging certain amounts are owed under the terms of the Acquisition (the amounts are accrued on the Company's books). As the matters are now before the Courts, Wildpack does not intend to make additional comments on these lawsuits unless otherwise determined to be appropriate by its legal counsel.

Per: "Mitch Barnard"
Mitch Barnard
Chief Executive Officer and Director

For further information, please contact us at:

invest@wildpackbev.com

or

Elijah Clare
Vice President, Investor Relations
elijah@wildpackbev.com

Visit our investor website at:

https://investor.wildpackbev.com

About Wildpack

Wildpack is engaged in canned goods manufacturing and packaging operating in the middle market by providing sustainable aluminum can filling, decorating, packaging, brokering, sleeve/label printing services, and logistics to brands throughout the United States. Wildpack currently operates indirectly through its wholly owned subsidiaries and out of six facilities in Baltimore, Maryland; Grand Rapids, Michigan; Atlanta, Georgia; Longmont, Colorado; Sacramento, California; and Las Vegas, Nevada with a focus on digital innovation and green ready-to-drink packaging. Wildpack commenced trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "CANS" on May 19, 2021, and on the OTCQB® Venture Market under the symbol "WLDPF" on February 23, 2022.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Wildpack Beverage Inc

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/741139/Wildpack-Announces-Litigation

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
