BioArctic hires Anders Martin-Löf as new CFO

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BioArctic AB (publ) (NASDAQ Stockholm: BIOA B) announced today that the company has recruited Anders Martin-Löf as its new CFO. Anders Martin-Löf brings broad experience from similar roles at companies such as Oncopeptides, Wilson Therapeutics, RaySearch and most recently at A3P Biomedical. Current CFO Jan Mattsson will remain in his role until Anders Martin-Löf takes up his position and will then move to a newly established role as VP Finance.

"Jan joined BioArctic in early 2017 to assist in the important work of listing the company and has been instrumental to us ever since. I am very pleased that we will keep Jan and his expertise within the company, as he now chooses to step down," says Gunilla Osswald, CEO at BioArctic. "At the same time, I am very pleased that we have succeeded in recruiting Anders Martin-Löf as his successor. BioArctic is in an exciting phase where Anders' knowledge and experience from different parts of the Life Science sector will be of great benefit for our continued development."

"I look forward to becoming part of BioArctic, Sweden's brightest star in biotechnology right now. This is a fantastic opportunity to work with a company that is uniquely positioned to fundamentally change the way patients with severe neurological diseases are treated, says Anders Martin-Löf.

Anders Martin-Löf has Master of Science in Engineering Physics from the Royal Institute of Technology (KTH) in Stockholm and has a Bachelor of Science in Business administration and economics from Stockholm University. He has more than 20 years of experience from the Life Science industry in a number of different roles including CFO, Head of Marketing, Head of Investor Relations as well as several board assignments.

Anders Martin-Löf will join BioArctic on June 1 at the latest, and will be part of the company's group management.

